Valpo man charged with raping relative after girl sought birth control to avoid pregnancy
Valpo man charged with raping relative after girl sought birth control to avoid pregnancy

Alec Zrodlowski

Alec Zrodlowski

 Provided

VALPARAISO — A 19-year-old Valparaiso man faces rape and related charges after an underage female relative asked her doctor for birth control because the young man had forced her to have sex and she did not want to get pregnant, court records released Friday state.

Alec Zrodlowski, who was booked into the Porter County Jail Wednesday evening and remained there Friday, is charged with felony counts of rape, incest, sexual misconduct with a minor and criminal confinement, according to court documents.

Valparaiso police said they were notified about the accusation Wednesday and were told by the alleged victim Zrodlowski had sent her a text message about noon April 26 inviting her to meet him. The girl responded thinking they were going to play video games, but he began sexually assaulting her instead, police said.

"She stated she told Alec no and tried to leave, but Alec would not let her leave," court records allege.

The girl sobbed as she reportedly told police she felt panicked when she was unable to free herself from Zrodlowski.

She said Zrodlowski threatened to hurt her further and told her not to tell anyone what happened, police said.

Police said the girl had difficulty sharing the information and was crying uncontrollably.

The girl said she remembered the date of the attack because she wrote it in a messaging app with #childhoodtrauma, according to court documents.

The girl said she did not want to ever talk about it or disclose the information but was forced to do so after the incident was reported by her doctor to her mother, police said.

When the girl's parents confronted Zrodlowski about the accusations, he said he exposed himself to the girl and made a sexual comment, according to police.

The case has been assigned to Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

