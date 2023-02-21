VALPARAISO — A 31-year-old Valparaiso man went to bed after a night of drinking nearly two years ago and awoke to find his roommate dead, the man's attorney told jurors Tuesday morning.

"There's a lot of ways people die," attorney John Cantrell said.

Cantrell said at the start of this week's trial before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer that his client, Matthew Castro, did not intentionally kill 42-year-old Valparaiso resident Michael Overton, which is what prosecutors must prove to convict Castro of murder.

"The evidence is not going to show that," Cantrell said.

Valparaiso police said when they arrived at the apartment in the 250 block of Michigan Avenue on the night of March 21, 2021, they found Castro outside the residence with blood on him, according to court records.

Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Harry Peterson told jurors Tuesday that Castro, who had blood shot eyes and smelled of alcohol, told police, "Michael got the best of me."

Police said they found a bruised and bloody Overton inside. He was non-responsive and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

An autopsy revealed "multiple significant blows to Overton's head" and "a dislocation of the joint at the C1 vertebrae," according to a charging document.

Peterson played a recording of the initial 911 call for jurors Tuesday in which Castro's mother reported her son called her with distressing news: "He said, 'I might have killed my friend.'"

Cantrell said Castro had allowed Overton to live with him in the small apartment and the two had lived a "kind of college lifestyle."

Peterson said Castro threatened officers on the night in question and had to be placed in a restraint chair at the Porter County jail.

Police have said they obtained a recording of a call Castro made from jail in which he said "he thought he beat Michael Overton up and the next thing he knew, the police were at his residence."