Valpo man could spend life in prison for double murder; co-defendant hoping to dodge case

Also figuring into the equation is whether the judge applies the individual sentences consecutively or concurrently to one another.

Kerner was found guilty of robbing and murdering 18-year-old Thomas Grill, of Cedar Lake, and 19-year-old Molley Lanham, of St. John.

Kerner, who was 17 at the time of the killings, reportedly told his then-girlfriend he shot Grill after Grill tried to rob him during a drug deal inside the garage of his maternal grandparents' Hebron-area home.

"Grill fell to the ground and was begging for his life," according to police records. "Kerner advised that he panicked due to being out of bullets in the gun. Kerner then beat (Grill) with a pipe wrench until he died."

Kerner then showed Grill's body to Lanham, according to evidence. Kerner warned Lanham not to say anything about the death, and as she turned to leave, Kerner shot her in the head, police said.

Kerner then loaded the two bodies into the teens' Honda Civic, along with various containers of flammable liquids, and set the vehicle on fire not far from his grandparents' home.

Co-defendant John Silva II

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}