Valpo man could spend life in prison for double murder; co-defendant hoping to dodge case

VALPARAISO — Connor Kerner faces up to nearly 200 years behind bars when sentenced Dec. 8 for the robberies and murders of two Lake County teens, and for burning their bodies nearly beyond recognition in an attempt to cover up the crime, Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said.
Even a lesser term could amount to a life sentence for 19-year-old Kerner, considering he must serve a minimum of 75% of any sentence passed down by Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford, according to information provided by Germann.
Nearly three weeks of trial came to an end early Thursday evening after a jury deliberated for four hours before announcing they had found the Valparaiso man guilty on two counts of murder, two counts of murder in perpetration of a robbery, two counts of attempted robbery and one count of arson, according to the court. They found him not guilty on a final count of intimidation.
Germann explained that the two counts of murder involving robbery will merge into the two counts of intentional killing to avoid double jeopardy, which is a constitutional protection against being prosecuted twice for the same crime.
"Thus on each count he faces a range of sentence from 45 to 65 years," Germann said.
The arson charge carries a potential sentence of two to 12 years, and each attempted robbery count carries a potential of 10 to 30 years behind bars, he said.
Also figuring into the equation is whether the judge applies the individual sentences consecutively or concurrently to one another.
Kerner was found guilty of robbing and murdering 18-year-old Thomas Grill, of Cedar Lake, and 19-year-old Molley Lanham, of St. John.
Kerner, who was 17 at the time of the killings, reportedly told his then-girlfriend he shot Grill after Grill tried to rob him during a drug deal inside the garage of his maternal grandparents' Hebron-area home.
"Grill fell to the ground and was begging for his life," according to police records. "Kerner advised that he panicked due to being out of bullets in the gun. Kerner then beat (Grill) with a pipe wrench until he died."
Kerner then showed Grill's body to Lanham, according to evidence. Kerner warned Lanham not to say anything about the death, and as she turned to leave, Kerner shot her in the head, police said.
Kerner then loaded the two bodies into the teens' Honda Civic, along with various containers of flammable liquids, and set the vehicle on fire not far from his grandparents' home.
Co-defendant John Silva II
Jurors in the case were presented with nearly 800 pieces of evidence during the lengthy trial, including images and testimony of the charred skeletal remains of Kerner's victims and a recording of gunshots from the killings made by the co-defendant in the case, John Silva II, 20, of Hamlet.
"The evidence presented by the state clearly points to Connor Kerner and away from my client John Silva," defense attorney Ken Elwood said when contacted Friday for comment.
Silva, who is behind bars at the Porter County Jail, is charged with two counts each of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in the case, according to court records.
"My client's name was not mentioned by anybody interviewed by the police for weeks after the murder," Elwood said. "The prosecutor himself in closing said Connor Kerner murdered the deceased."
"The state charged Conner Kerner within a week," Elwood said. "It took the state over 14 months to charge my client."
"We look forward to a trial," he said. "We strongly believe based on the evidence, my client will be found not guilty by a jury of his peers."
Bradford, who is retiring at the year's end, decided earlier this month to leave it up to his successor to decide when to hold the Silva trial.
Elwood had sought a March trial date.
Silva, who initially told police he was not present during the killings, reportedly later admitted to leaving high school with Kerner on the day in question and traveling together to Kerner's grandparents' home in Boone Township.
Silva said he turned off his location service setting on his cellphone and saw Kerner retrieve a black handgun from the glove box of his vehicle before entering his grandparents' home, according to charging documents.
Silva said he went to the basement of the home and heard Kerner meeting with two people before hearing six gunshots and Kerner yelling, "John, John," police said.
When he entered the home's garage, Silva said he saw Lanham lying motionless face down and Grill lying face down but alive and making noises, according to charging documents. While wiping up blood with towels provided by Kerner, Silva said he saw Kerner "grab a wrench and his back swing prior to striking Thomas."
