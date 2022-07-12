 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Valpo man dies after rolling convertible, officials say

A 65-year-old Valparaiso man, who was airlifted to a Chicago hospital after flipping a 1950s-era roadster in rural Porter County late Saturday night, is dead, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

The deceased was identified as Jimmie Lawson and his manner of death is listed pending.

Porter County police said they responded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of the rollover crash on North Calumet Avenue, near the intersection with E. 632 North in Liberty Township.

Officers found the driver, later identified as Lawson, pinned underneath the convertible and unconscious.

It was determined Lawson had been driving south on Calumet Avenue when he ran off the west side of the roadway and struck a culvert under a residential driveway, police said. The vehicle continue south and overturned, pinning Lawson underneath.

Police said the weather was clear and roadway dry at the time of the crash.

Lawson had to be extricated from the vehicle and after receiving medical treatment on scene, was taken to a local hospital before being flown to Chicago for more intensive, specialized life-saving trauma care.

