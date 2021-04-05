 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Valpo man dies in motorcycle crash, police say
alert urgent

Valpo man dies in motorcycle crash, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
File photo
The Times

LAPORTE — A Valparaiso man died late Saturday afternoon after crashing his motorcycle while taking part in a ride with a large number of other bikes, police said.

Robert Shepard, 60, was thrown from his motorcycle after striking another bike that had crashed in front of him, according to LaPorte County police.

Coming Sunday, see a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright.

The crash occurred shortly after 4 p.m. while the group was slowing to turn from southbound County Road 400 West to westbound County Road 1000 South, police said. Shepard was riding as part of a group of 60 motorcycles.

A 61-year-old Hobart man crashed his motorcycle in front of Shepard, according to police. Both drivers were ejected from their motorcycles and suffered upper body injuries.

While the state of Indiana is opting to downgrade its face mask requirement, the regional South Shore Line says it is continuing to mandate masks for passengers and employees.

The Hobart man was taken to an area hospital for treatment along with Shepard, who died while en route, police said.

Toxicology test results are pending and police say the investigation is ongoing.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

White House celebrates Easter virtually

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts