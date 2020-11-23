 Skip to main content
Valpo man drifted left of center before fatal crash, police say
Valpo man drifted left of center before fatal crash, police say

VALPARAISO — A 57-year-old Valparaiso man, who died in the wake of a single-vehicle crash early Saturday, had drifted left of center and struck a mailbox and then a tree, according to the crash report completed by the Porter County Sheriff's Department.

Michael Jennings was travelling southbound on County Road 250 West from the area of 150 North in Center Township when he began drifting southeast off the roadway, police said.

He was reportedly driving a 2010 Toyota Prius.

When police arrived shortly before 2 a.m., they found Jennings unconscious behind the wheel of the vehicle with the airbag deployed. He was not wearing a seat belt, police said.

Officers had to break windows to gain access to Jennings, the report says.

Jennings was pronounced dead at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart around 2:46 a.m., the Lake County coroner's office said.

