 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Valpo man faces charges after shooting protected bird, officials say
urgent

Valpo man faces charges after shooting protected bird, officials say

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Cooper's Hawk shot

Indiana DNR officials allege a Cooper's Hawk, a federally protected bird species, was fatally shot with the pictured shotgun by a Valparaiso man on his property early Sunday. The man says he became concerned the hawk would harm a small dog he owns.

 Provided

VALPARAISO — A Valparaiso man faces a misdemeanor charge after killing a hawk protected under federal law, Indiana Department of Natural Resources officials say.

Conservation officers and Valparaiso Police responded around 8:13 a.m. Sunday to a property within city limits after a call referenced a man had shot and killed a hawk.

Officials determined the man had used a shotgun to fatally shoot a Cooper's Hawk, a species protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, Conservation Officer Tyler Brock said.

The man, who owns a small dog, said he shot the bird after he became concerned it would harm his dog when it came in the area, Brock said.

"Cooper's Hawks are very small and they normally don't get over a pound," Brock said. "They eat small birds. They'll be attracted to areas where there's a lot of birds and ducks, maybe looking for baby ducks."

Ducks do visit the man's property, he told authorities.

The man initially faces a charge of illegally taking of a federally protected species, a Class C misdemeanor. He was issued a summons and will appear in a later court date. Additional charges are possible, Brock said.

The Migratory Bird Treaty Act protects at least 122 migratory bird species native to the U.S. and its territories, including the Cooper's Hawk, from unlawful killing, capturing, selling, trading and transport, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

However, permits are available and issued by the service for conservation efforts related to wildlife management that would otherwise be prohibited by law, the service says.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Visuals and Online Interactives Director

Kale is a photojournalist and digital producer with the Times. He is a Region native, hailing from Schererville. He shoots photos, writes feature stories and produces Byline, a Times podcast. Email: kale.wilk@nwi.com Phone: 219-933-3393

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On patrol with Griffith's Jason Corle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts