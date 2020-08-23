Valpo man faces charges after shooting protected bird, officials say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — A Valparaiso man faces a misdemeanor charge after killing a hawk protected under federal law, Indiana Department of Natural Resources officials say.

Conservation officers and Valparaiso Police responded around 8:13 a.m. Sunday to a property within city limits after a call referenced a man had shot and killed a hawk.

Officials determined the man had used a shotgun to fatally shoot a Cooper's Hawk, a species protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, Conservation Officer Tyler Brock said.

The man, who owns a small dog, said he shot the bird after he became concerned it would harm his dog when it came in the area, Brock said.

"Cooper's Hawks are very small and they normally don't get over a pound," Brock said. "They eat small birds. They'll be attracted to areas where there's a lot of birds and ducks, maybe looking for baby ducks."

Ducks do visit the man's property, he told authorities.

The man initially faces a charge of illegally taking of a federally protected species, a Class C misdemeanor. He was issued a summons and will appear in a later court date. Additional charges are possible, Brock said.