Valpo man faces charges after shooting protected bird, officials say

VALPARAISO — A Valparaiso man faces a misdemeanor charge after killing a hawk protected under federal law, Indiana Department of Natural Resources officials say.
Conservation officers and Valparaiso Police responded around 8:13 a.m. Sunday to a property within city limits after a call referenced a man had shot and killed a hawk.
Officials determined the man had used a shotgun to fatally shoot a Cooper's Hawk, a species protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, Conservation Officer Tyler Brock said.
The man, who owns a small dog, said he shot the bird after he became concerned it would harm his dog when it came in the area, Brock said.
"Cooper's Hawks are very small and they normally don't get over a pound," Brock said. "They eat small birds. They'll be attracted to areas where there's a lot of birds and ducks, maybe looking for baby ducks."
Ducks do visit the man's property, he told authorities.
The man initially faces a charge of illegally taking of a federally protected species, a Class C misdemeanor. He was issued a summons and will appear in a later court date. Additional charges are possible, Brock said.
The Migratory Bird Treaty Act protects at least 122 migratory bird species native to the U.S. and its territories, including the Cooper's Hawk, from unlawful killing, capturing, selling, trading and transport, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
However, permits are available and issued by the service for conservation efforts related to wildlife management that would otherwise be prohibited by law, the service says.
Andrew Sean Bixby
Cody Michael Zander
Damian Gerard Allen
Donte Laquan Monday
Ethan David Duron
Hailey Rae Nichols
Hannah Michelle Kuckuck
Holly Lynn Clark
Jack Emerson Isbell
Jacob Sawyer Nimon
James Timothy Mullins
Jamie Anne Dowden
Jason Allen Rasco
Jennifer Rae Moreno
Kristopher Matthew Roedel
Leah Kristine Mattingly
Ricardo Torres
Sadiq Isse Abdulle
Seth Brandon Duis
Shay Leah Lloyd
Stefanie Lynn Ruble
Susan Patricia Scully
William Alexander Tyler
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.