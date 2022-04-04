Valpo man faces jury Monday in murder case where he is not accused of delivering fatal wound

VALPARAISO — Jury selection begins Monday morning in a Valparaiso murder case where the accused is not the one blamed with directly causing the fatal wound.

Rather, John Williams, 29, of Valparaiso, is accused of beating another man, who while attempting to stop Williams, struck a third man with a knife, police said.

The man stabbed was Travis Thompson, 36, of Valparaiso, and it was later determined he died as a result of blood loss caused by a stab wound on his upper left leg that severed the femoral artery.

Williams is charged with murder, two counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, two counts of robbery resulting in bodily injury, aggravated battery when assault poses a substantial risk of death, two counts of robbery and one count of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, court records show.

Williams is being represented this week by defense attorney Mark Chargualaf in the trial before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

An alleged victim in the case testified during a bond hearing last month that when Williams showed up at his Valparaiso apartment on Jan. 29, 2020, to purchase marijuana, Williams punched him in the face.

Williams then forced the man into a bedroom and continued to repeatedly punch him in the face, according to the testimony. During the attack, the man said he was able to get ahold of a knife, but in an attempt to stop Williams, he stabbed Thompson, whom he did not know.

When Thompson said aloud he had been stabbed, Williams responded, "Oh hell no," the alleged victim said.

Williams is accused of beating the alleged victim while his friend, Thompson, searched the apartment for marijuana and THC wax, police said.

After making a failed attempt to get Thompson into his vehicle, Williams and a woman drove away, leaving Thompson behind bleeding profusely in the 700 block of Elm Street, police said. Police and paramedics were later unable to revive Thompson.

