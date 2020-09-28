Valpo man falls from roof, airlifted to hospital, official says

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Foundation Meadows Park was used early Sunday afternoon as a staging site for a medical helicopter that was called in for a man who fell off the roof of a nearby home, according to Lt. Robert Schulte, public information officer with the Valparaiso Fire Department.

The man fell 30 feet off a roof in the Beauty Creek subdivision around noon, Schulte said.

The park on north Campbell Street was chosen as a landing site for the helicopter, which took the man to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Ill., he said.

