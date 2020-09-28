Valpo man falls from roof, airlifted to hospital, official says

VALPARAISO — Foundation Meadows Park was used early Sunday afternoon as a staging site for a medical helicopter that was called in for a man who fell off the roof of a nearby home, according to Lt. Robert Schulte, public information officer with the Valparaiso Fire Department.
The man fell 30 feet off a roof in the Beauty Creek subdivision around noon, Schulte said.
The park on north Campbell Street was chosen as a landing site for the helicopter, which took the man to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Ill., he said.
