Valpo man found not guilty of 2018 rape, sexual battery

VALPARAISO — A jury deliberated for about an hour Thursday before finding a 22-year-old Valparaiso man not guilty on charges of rape and sexual battery stemming from an alleged assault more than four years ago.

Jahchal Jones was cleared of the charges after a trial this week in the court of Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

An emergency room doctor told jurors Wednesday that while the young woman reported at the time being sexually assaulted by Jones on July 24, 2018, he did not see any trauma or other physical signs to back up the allegations.

Ricardo Rivera-Yagnich, who works at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, said the woman claimed that Jones sexually attacked her, pulled her into a closet and eventually forced intercourse on her until someone else entered the South Haven home.

A physical examination found no sign of sexual trauma, he said.

Jones, who sat alongside defense attorney Mark Chargualaf, showed no emotion as he listened to the testimony.

Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Harry Peterson showed the jury photos of the woman's arms while at the hospital on the night in question, and Porter County police Cpl. Timothy Dernulc testified that he did not see any injuries.

Jones confirmed having sex with the woman but told investigators it was consensual, police said.