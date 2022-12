Valpo man found shot to death; Region homicide unit investigating, police say

GARY — A 48-year-old Valparaiso man was found shot to death in Gary, police there are reporting.

Gary officers were called out at 12:03 a.m. Friday to the 32500 block of Van Buren Place where they found a man, later identified as Luis Acuna, unresponsive on the ground, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

"Medics observed what was believed to be a gunshot wound to the back," she said.

There were no signs of life and Acuna was later declared dead on scene by the Lake County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office confirmed the name of the deceased Tuesday.

"Officers also observed an open door and a window with what appeared to be a bullet hole at a nearby residence," Westerfield said. "Officers checked the residence for any additional victims, but no one was located."

The Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit is investigating and can be reached at 219-755-3855.