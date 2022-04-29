Valpo man gets 10 years for sexual misconduct with a child, records show

VALPARAISO — A 43-year-old Valparaiso man, who was accused of repeatedly raping and molesting a 13-year-old girl starting nine years ago, was sentenced this week to 10 years behind bars, court records show.

Arliss Burress had pleaded guilty to a felony count of sexual misconduct with a minor and misdemeanor invasion of privacy in return for prosecutors dropping other charges, including child molesting and rape, according to the sentencing order.

The judge cited a history of delinquent behavior, a recent violation of probation and the harm suffered by the victim.

Burress is to serve six years of formal probation upon his release from prison, including the first two years on home detention, the court said. He is also to undergo a sex offender evaluation and participate in therapy.

Burress was ordered to have no further contact with the victim in the case during his sentencing period and is required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

The sex offenses in question occurred between May 25, 2013, and June 2, 2014, records show.

Burress initially denied any type of sexual activity with the girl, police said. But when a detective suggested the sexual contact might have occurred after the girl reached the age of consent, Burress reportedly said, "that he would only commit to the admission of a sexual relationship if he knew it was legal."

He then admitted to having two sexual encounters with the girl and then "maybe more" after she turned 16, police said.

Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer denied his release from jail in February 2020 after sending him there a month earlier after determining he intentionally reached out to the girl through Facebook in violation of a court order.

"We gave you the opportunity, and there was a violation," she said at the time.

Burress then was placed on pretrial release from jail in June 2020, court records show.

The judge sent him back to jail in September after again being accused of violating a court order by using the internet.

Burress was accused of setting up an Instagram account and making posts, Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Mary Ryan had said.

DeBoer questioned why Burress would risk this sort of activity when working hard and complying with his pretrial release in other ways.

"It's a big deal," the judge said at the time.

Burress, who said he had worked hard at his job and was all paid up with fees, said confusion led to the alleged violation.

