 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Valpo man gets 35 years for molesting young family member, faces deportation
breaking urgent

Valpo man gets 35 years for molesting young family member, faces deportation

{{featured_button_text}}
Jose Castaneda

Jose Castaneda

 Provided

VALPARAISO — Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer told a Valparaiso man Friday morning that it pained her to think about what his young family member went through during the 16 months that he was repeatedly molesting her.

"I can't even imagine how that messed her head up," the judge said.

While Jose Castaneda was in a position of trust over the young girl, DeBoer said, "She needed someone to protect her from you."

Saying that Castaneda stole the girl's childhood from her and potentially set her up for a life of pain, the judge sentenced 37-year-old Castaneda to 35 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to a felony count of child molesting and seven years for felony incest. The sentences are to run concurrently with five years suspended and to be served on formal probation upon his release.

He is required to serve at least 85 percent of the term and was labeled a sexually violent predator, DeBoer said.

The allegations arose when the young girl said she was "tired of keeping secrets" and went on to describe how Castaneda would notify her that it is "booty time" when he abused her, officials said in February.

She said he would show her videos of people doing "bad stuff" and then require her to engage in various sex acts, police said.

The girl said the abuse occurred both during her first and second grade years of school, according to court documents.

When the girl's mother confronted Castaneda about the allegations, he reportedly said "he didn't know why he did it, that he was raped," police said.

"Castaneda texted in response, 'I'm sorry for everything, I feel like (expletive),'" according to court documents.

Castaneda, a citizen of Mexico, has a hold placed on him by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and is expected to be deported from the country upon his release from prison, according to defense attorney Nathaniel Henson.

Castaneda, who was provided with a Spanish-speaking translator during Friday's sentencing hearing, apologized for his actions.

"That's something I will never do again, and I am very remorseful," he said. "I feel horrible."

While alcohol is not an excuse for his behavior, it is a factor in the case, Henson said. Henson said his client's goal is to serve his time and do what he can to provide for his family.

Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Mary Ryan challenged the introduction of alcohol as a factor, saying it would not make a young girl look sexually attractive.

The 35-year sentence was in line with what was sought by Ryan.

DeBoer said she considered the young age of the victim, the family relationship and the length of time the abuse was going on in determining the sentence.

"We don't know yet how that will harm her," she said of the abuse.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts