Valpo man gets 35 years for molesting young family member, faces deportation

VALPARAISO — Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer told a Valparaiso man Friday morning that it pained her to think about what his young family member went through during the 16 months that he was repeatedly molesting her.

"I can't even imagine how that messed her head up," the judge said.

While Jose Castaneda was in a position of trust over the young girl, DeBoer said, "She needed someone to protect her from you."

Saying that Castaneda stole the girl's childhood from her and potentially set her up for a life of pain, the judge sentenced 37-year-old Castaneda to 35 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to a felony count of child molesting and seven years for felony incest. The sentences are to run concurrently with five years suspended and to be served on formal probation upon his release.

He is required to serve at least 85 percent of the term and was labeled a sexually violent predator, DeBoer said.

The allegations arose when the young girl said she was "tired of keeping secrets" and went on to describe how Castaneda would notify her that it is "booty time" when he abused her, officials said in February.