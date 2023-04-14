VALPARAISO — A 31-year-old Valparaiso man, who was found guilty of murdering his roommate two years ago, was sentenced Friday to 60 years behind bars and ordered to register for life as a violent offender.

In sentencing Matthew Castro, Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer said Castro has been arrested on 10 occasions, resulting in one felony and five misdemeanor convictions.

He also has two other criminal cases pending alleging theft and leaving the scene of an accident, and has had 11 probation violations as an adult, the court said.

At the time of his arrest, Castro owed $2,000 in child support and he has used illegal drugs, including heroin, regularly for many years, DeBoer wrote.

"Defendant overdosed on heroin in 2020," she said.

Castro murdered 42-year-old Michael Overton on March 21, 2021.

Defense attorney John Cantrell claimed at trial that Castro went to bed after a night of drinking and awoke to find Overton dead.

Cantrell said Castro did not intentionally kill Overton.

Jeremy Zell, who temporarily lived with both men at a small apartment in the 250 block of Michigan Avenue in Valparaiso, testified at trial that Castro had been involved in at least one fight and one wrestling match with Overton well before the death.

Zell also said that something seemed wrong with Castro earlier in the day leading up to Overton's death.

"He was a little quiet," Zell told jurors. "He wasn't acting right, not like himself."

Valparaiso police said that when they arrived at the apartment on the night in question, they found Castro outside the residence with blood on him.

Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Harry Peterson told jurors that Castro, who had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol, told police, "Michael got the best of me."

Police said they found a bruised and bloody Overton inside. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

An autopsy revealed "multiple significant blows to Overton's head" and "a dislocation of the joint at the C1 vertebrae," according to a charging document.

