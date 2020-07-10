Valpo man gets probation for attempting to film girl naked

VALPARAISO — Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer reluctantly accepted a plea agreement Friday from a Valparaiso man who hid a cellphone in a young girl's bedroom in an attempt to film her naked. Clymer said he wanted to prevent the victim from having to relive her pain by testifying at trial.
Under the terms of the agreement struck with prosecutors, Paul Blanton, 41, was sentenced to two years behind bars, with all but time served to be suspended and spent on formal probation.
Blanton, who pleaded guilty to a felony count of voyeurism, also is required to take part in classes and sexual abuse counseling for at least two years, Clymer said. He also must undergo lie detector tests if requested.
The victim in the case, who was 15 at the time of the offense in July 2014, was in court Friday and said she was OK with the terms of the plea agreement.
She told police at the time of the offense that she walked into her room after taking a shower and noticed a crayon box out of place with something inside, according to court documents. She found a black cellphone inside with the video mode running.
She stopped the recording and played it back, observing herself coming into the room and changing into clothes, police said. She also saw Blanton placing the phone inside the box and leaving the room.
Defense attorney Bob Harper said Friday he believed the sentence to be fair.
"Mr. Blanton has virtually no prior criminal record and had no problems since the case started," Harper said. "Further, I know that the victim was made completely aware of the proposed sentence and was in agreement with it."
Blanton initially pleaded guilty in 2016 to a charge of possessing child pornography in return for a second charge of child exploitation being dismissed. The sentencing was postponed when it became clear he would not have to register as a sex offender. Then-Porter Superior Court Judge Bill Alexa later rejected the plea.
While the second version of the plea was harsher in that it would have required Blanton to register as a sex offender and comply with all the limitations in return for a plea of possessing child pornography, Clymer rejected it in October 2018 after the victim said she was unhappy that it called for no more than probation.
The deputy prosecutor at the time of the second plea agreement defended the proposed deal by telling the court that there are issues involving the evidence in her possession.
The victim said at that time that said she lost her family over the incident.
"It seemed as if I was to blame," she had told the court.
She said she suffered from anxiety and depression and did not feel safe at home.
"It's taken a lot out of me," she said. "It ruined a lot of my life."
