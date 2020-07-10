Valpo man gets probation for attempting to film girl naked

Defense attorney Bob Harper said Friday he believed the sentence to be fair.

"Mr. Blanton has virtually no prior criminal record and had no problems since the case started," Harper said. "Further, I know that the victim was made completely aware of the proposed sentence and was in agreement with it."

Blanton initially pleaded guilty in 2016 to a charge of possessing child pornography in return for a second charge of child exploitation being dismissed. The sentencing was postponed when it became clear he would not have to register as a sex offender. Then-Porter Superior Court Judge Bill Alexa later rejected the plea.

While the second version of the plea was harsher in that it would have required Blanton to register as a sex offender and comply with all the limitations in return for a plea of possessing child pornography, Clymer rejected it in October 2018 after the victim said she was unhappy that it called for no more than probation.

The deputy prosecutor at the time of the second plea agreement defended the proposed deal by telling the court that there are issues involving the evidence in her possession.

The victim said at that time that said she lost her family over the incident.