VALPARAISO — A 49-year-old Valparaiso man was sentenced to 10 years behind bars and labeled a sexually violent predator after pleading guilty to repeatedly molesting an 8-year-old Jackson Township girl, who came forward about the abuse as a result of a body awareness lesson in school, records show.

Kevin Herbert is also required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison and have no further contact with the girl during his sentencing period, according to the order issued by Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

Police said in January 2022 that the girl leveled the accusations against Herbert, who was a visiting family member.

Herbert, of Mokena, Illinois, initially denied the claims, saying he thought the girl was making the accusations for attention, according to charging documents.

"He stated that he felt for Victim 1 because she is the forgotten child," police said.

Herbert was charged with three felony counts of child molesting and one count of felony vicarious sexual gratification, court records show. One of the molestation charges, which alleges that Herbert penetrated the girl, carried a potential prison sentence of 20 to 40 years.

He pleaded guilty to one of the felony counts of child molesting in return for prosecutors dismissing the remaining counts, records show.

The abuse occurred between Aug. 6, 2021 and Nov. 29, 2021, official said.

The girl told investigators one incident occurred as she was under a blanket with Herbert while watching a movie in the living room of a house, police said. Herbert had claimed he was cold and put a blanket over them even though the girl did not think he was cold.

"Kevin did not speak about it when this was happening," the girl reportedly told investigators. "After the movie was over, Kevin pretended like nothing ever happened."

The girl further accused Herbert of touching her inappropriately and having her touch him when they were in a pool and hot tub, a charging document states.

She described another incident when she was molested by Herbert while watching a movie in the home, police said.

When interviewed by county police, Herbert reportedly told them he would have his arm around the girl while watching movies and may have touched her bare stomach or her side.

Herbert was unwilling to call the girl a liar and when asked if he touched the girl as alleged, he said, "Not like that," police said. When asked if he could have unintentionally touched the girl as accused, he reportedly said, "Anything is possible."

"Kevin denied intentionally doing it, if he did," a charging document states.

When asked if he thought the girl was making up the allegations, Herbert responded, "It certainly as hell does not sound like she is making things up," police said.

"Kevin advised he wants Victim 1 to be OK, he wants to be OK, and he wants to 'put this behind us,'" Herbert reportedly told police. "He indicated that he doesn't know what to say."

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Dawn Tucker Karen Snyder Anthony Maxberry Flavio Quintanilla Jeremy Riley Brayden Joseph Stephen Kearney Jason Hammer Crystal Robinson Rebecca Masse Nicholas Kleihege Marteus Holbrook Brandon Welshan Mitchell Rospierski Kevin Shufford II Tumen Tysrendorzhiev Georgina Houston Leona Riley Sandra Dombrowski Wardell Brown Timothy Burton Kaylee Schoenenberger Jennifer Bish Tucker Morse Dustin Mathews Aiden McAlvey William Milan Joshua Heaviland Sierra Kindy Joseph Bauer Giovani Phan Karen Hanchar Jordan Lewis Andres Cadena Sean Webster Abigail Ziembicki Julia Shannon Paul Hudak Jr. Zachary Davenport