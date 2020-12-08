Valpo man given 179 years in double slaying; victims' families share their pain

The man said he did not identify Kerner at first because he feared for his life, Hobgood said.

Porter County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Armando Salinas likened the motive in that case to what happened in the double murder.

"Unfortunately there are no winners in a case such as this, but it does provide justice to the families for the loss of Thomas Grill and Molley Lanham," Salinas later said of the sentence. "This was an outstanding investigation by the Porter County Sheriff’s Department and a victory for the community."

Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said, "From a community standpoint, I hope everyone realizes how much work went into the case by so many people, particularly Armando Salinas and Chris Hammer from our office and Brian Dziedzinski and the entire Porter County Sheriff’s Department."

"Because of their hard work our entire community is much safer," he said. "In the end the sentence was totally justified by the facts and the law."

The defense did not present any witnesses during sentencing, but argued for a lighter sentence based, in large part, on Kerner's young age at the time of the killings, a finding that he is low risk to reoffend and his lack of prior criminal history.