Valpo man given 25 years for sex with 13-year-old student in classroom

RENSSELAER — A Valparaiso man has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars after pleading guilty in October to accusations of twice having sexual intercourse in a classroom with a 13-year-old female student while teaching at Kankakee Valley Middle School.
Matthew Hostetler, 28, had pleaded guilty to a level 1 felony count of child molesting in return for prosecutors agreeing to a 30-year prison sentence with five years suspended and to be served on formal probation, according to defense attorney Jesse Harper.
A level 1 felony typically carries a potential prison term of 20 to 40 years.
Hostetler, who was sentenced Nov. 24, will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison, the proposed deal states.
Hostetler has cooperated with law enforcement from day one in this case, Harper had said.
"He has always taken responsibility for his actions," Harper said.
The incidents in question occurred in Hostetler's classroom during school hours between October and early November 2020, officials have said.
A Jasper County police officer was contacted in February to investigate the allegations, and the Kankakee Valley School Corp. followed with a letter that same month to parents announcing Hostetler was no longer employed at the district.
"Any allegations of misconduct are taken seriously by the district," the letter read. "We are extremely grateful to the individuals who came forward to report the concern. We want our students to know how important it is to inform administrators or trusted adults when behaviors of other students do not seem right or things are happening that others know should not be taking place.
Jasper County Prosecutor Jacob Taulman had said it is believed Hostetler had sexual contact with more than just one student at Kankakee Valley Middle School, but he has not been charged with any other offense, Harper said.
Hostetler will have to serve at least 75% of his sentence, Harper said.