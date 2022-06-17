Valpo man given 91 years in unique local murder case

VALPARAISO — A 29-year-old Valparaiso man was sentenced Friday afternoon to 91 years behind bars in a unique murder case stemming from a Jan. 29, 2020, attempted robbery at a Valparaiso apartment.

"Mr. (John) Williams, actions have consequences," Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer said during sentencing.

Williams caused the death of his friend Travis Thompson, 36, of Valparaiso, by planning and involving Thompson in a robbery attempt at a Valparaiso apartment, prosecutors have said.

Williams was beating the resident of the apartment, who while attempting to stop Williams, struck Thompson with a knife, officials have said. Thompson later died as a result of blood loss caused by a stab wound on his upper left leg that severed the femoral artery.

A jury found Williams guilty in April of murder, three counts of attempted robbery, one count of aggravated battery and one count of battery. The jury further found Williams to be a habitual offender, which resulted in an additional 20 years to his sentence.

Clymer on Friday awarded Williams the services of a public defender to prepare his appeal.

Defense attorney Mark Chargualaf had challenged the case against Williams at trial by arguing that it was Thompson who was beating the target of the robbery when the fatal stabbing took place, and not Williams, as was claimed by police.

Chargualaf showed photos taken in the days following the death to show Williams had no injury to his hands from the beating that left the apartment dweller with broken bones in his face.

By contrast, Chargualaf showed an autopsy photo that he said shows red marks and a cut on Thompson's right hand.

"It doesn't work, ladies and gentlemen," Chargualaf said of the accusations against his client.

