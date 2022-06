Valpo man guilty of molesting 8-year-old; rape case pending, officials say

VALPARAISO — A 41-year-old Valparaiso-area man was found guilty this week on a felony count of molesting an 8-year-old girl, according to the court of Porter Superior Judge Mike Fish.

The case stems back to October 2017 when Porter County police were made aware of the allegations that Matthew Todosijevic had touched and had sexual intercourse with the child after a day of drinking, court records show.

The girl said she woke up to the abuse and said Todosijevic pretended to be asleep during the event, according to police

She reportedly told police that when Todosijevic woke up the next morning, he was "hitting walls and stuff."

Todosijevic was found guilty Thursday and was taken into custody at the Porter County Jail, records show.

Todosijevic has a rape case still pending in Porter County, records show.

A woman claims she was drinking alcohol during a date with the accused during July 2017 when they went back to his apartment and while agreeing ahead of time not to have sex, she later awoke to being raped by him, a court document says.

Todosijevic denied the allegations, police said.

