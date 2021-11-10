 Skip to main content
Valpo man nabbed after exposing self to woman, leaving her 'speechless,' police say
Valpo man nabbed after exposing self to woman, leaving her 'speechless,' police say

VALPARAISO — Police say they have located and arrested a 23-year-old Valparaiso man accused of exposing himself to a woman and then fleeing in his vehicle.

Damonte Price faces a misdemeanor count of public indecency, records show.

The alleged victim told Valparaiso police she was unloading groceries from her vehicle shortly around 1:15 p.m. Oct. 24 at her residence in the 3000 block of Virginia Park Drive when a silver minivan pulled up, according to the incident report.

The driver, later identified as Price, asked about an address and as the woman stepped forward to respond, she noticed through the open driver's side window of his vehicle that he had his pants and underwear pulled down to his knees exposing himself, police said.

"(The woman) advised she was frightened and stepped back speechless as the man suddenly drove away on Virginia Park Drive toward Vale Park Road," the report says.

The woman was unable to provide a license plate number, but took a picture of the vehicle using her cell phone, police said. The photo and information about the incident was shared with officers and Price was booked into the Porter County jail Tuesday morning.

Bond is set at $800 cash and the case has been assigned to Porter Superior Court Judge Christopher Buckley, records show.

Watch Now: Related Video

La Palma’s second lava river just entered the ocean

