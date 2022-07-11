 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Valpo man nabbed groping himself at local Walmart store, police say

Kirkland Conn

VALPARAISO — A 59-year-old Valparaiso man was jailed on a public indecency charge based on allegations of fondling himself in front of employees and customers at the local Walmart store, according to police.

A Valparaiso police officer said he was called out to the store Tuesday and told a man was seen fondling himself there while making eye contact with others.

Following a tip, police said that they stopped Kirkland Conn in a vehicle at U.S. 30 and Hayes Leonard Road and that he told them he was just scratching an itch and adjusting himself while at the store.

A Walmart employee described seeing Conn groping himself over his pants in front of a customer, police said.

Employees identified Conn as the same person accused six days earlier of following a female customer around the store, according to the incident report.

An employee said she saw Conn at the store groping himself over his pants in late June and following her on another occasion about a week later.

Conn was taken into custody Friday evening at the Porter County Jail and has since been released on an $800 cash bond, records show.

