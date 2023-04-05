VALPARAISO — A 38-year-old Valparaiso man was arrested on allegations of making a video of himself viewing child pornography online and then exposing himself to underage girls in a camera chat site, according to a newly filed charging document.

Ismael Sanchez is charged with a felony count of possessing child pornography and misdemeanor public nudity, stemming from the alleged November 2022 offenses.

State police said the case stems from a tip they received earlier this year from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children involving a video including child pornography.

Google had submitted the tip to the NCMEC after discovering it stored in the company's photo system, a charging document reads.

The nearly 31 minute video is a screen recording of Sanchez viewing several videos and photos on a child pornography website, police say. It then shows Sanchez going to a video chat site where he allegedly exposes himself to and communicates with several underage girls.

Police said they contacted Sanchez Monday using a telephone number connected to the video in question by a call he received while capturing the screen shot of his alleged activities.

Sanchez said he used to drink a lot of alcohol and does not remember accessing the chat site in question, police said. Police said interior of his home was captured in the background of the video.

When shown a portion of the child pornography in question, Sanchez reportedly said, "All of that stuff is on the internet. It's just free stuff ... It's just free stuff that you can see. Like its pages where you can see stuff like that ... and it's just like the internet allows you, I don't know why Google, I don't know why pages allow you to go to these websites and see stuff like that."

Sanchez reportedly admitted to viewing the video in question and said he found it through a search using Google.

When asked why he saved the video of his online activities, Sanchez responded, "Because it's stupid of me. It's just stuff you don't see a lot."

Sanchez said when Google notified him his account was suspended, he cleared his phone and ultimately threw it away.

Sanchez has reportedly bonded out of the Porter County jail and his case is pending before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

