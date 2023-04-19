VALPARAISO — A 55-year-old Valparaiso man was found in possession of hundreds of images and/or videos of pornography involving children from infant age on up, a newly-filed charging document says.

Charles Woods was taken into custody Tuesday and is charged with one count of child exploitation and two count of possessing child pornography, records show.

An Indiana State Police trooper said she began investigating the case after being tipped off Feb. 20, 2020, by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children of a user of the Kik messenger service with files containing child pornography.

The user in question was identified as Woods and a search warrant served to Kik was returned with hundreds of images and videos of child sexual abuse material, police say. The material was allegedly being shared within a messaging group by Woods.

Photos Woods had taken of himself alone were also found among the files, according to police.

When police were able to connect with Woods in January 2022, he denied recognizing a username associated with the Kik account and said others visiting his house would have had access to the internet.

Woods, who remained behind bars Wednesday at the Porter County jail, is scheduled to make an initial appearance on the charges Thursday morning before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Christian Gibson Nathan Shemwell Edwin Cabrera Matthew Gilbert Jaime Vargas-Gomez Justin Hardee Colin Benninghoff Hannah Chapman Gilbert Bolster Jeremiah Albertson Carnell Fitzpatrick Spencer Morgan Trashawn Johnson Donald Reyes James Darling Jr. Marquez Dabney James Merritt Keshaun Perkins Roger Brodien Michael Burch Shant Kirokian Corey Moore Kassie Rodriguez Jason Craig Brianta Diming Casey Robinson Thomas Cox Mary Lou Rohrbacher Robert Moore Stephen Powers Shelba Umar Derek Croy Tiara Green Dustin Gertz Kevin Richards Erick DeAlba Marc Sheckells William Ballard David Richardson Thomas Seguin Deideronna Richmond Andrew Marich