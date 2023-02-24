VALPARAISO — Matthew Castro had been involved in at least one fight and one wrestling match with roommate Michael Overton, who Castro is accused of battering to death March 21, 2021, according to testimony Friday in the murder trial.

Jeremy Zell, who temporarily lived with both men at a small apartment in the 250 block of Michigan Avenue in Valparaiso, also testified that something seemed wrong with Castro earlier in the day leading up to Overton's death.

"He was a little quiet," Zell told jurors. "He wasn't acting right, not like himself."

Zell said Castro picked him up around 1:15 p.m. and the pair drank beer and smoked pot at Castro's apartment. Zell was dropped off back at his apartment about two hours later.

He said Castro called him around 6:30 p.m. asking whether he and Overton, 42, could come over, but Zell said no.

"Sounded fine to me," Zell said when asked about the call by Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Harry Peterson.

Valparaiso police said that when they arrived at the apartment on the night of March 21, 2021, they found Castro outside the residence with blood on him.

Peterson told jurors Tuesday that Castro, who had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol, told police: "Michael got the best of me."

Police said they found a bruised and bloody Overton inside. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy revealed "multiple significant blows to Overton's head" and a "dislocation of the joint at the C1 vertebrae," according to a charging document.

Castro, 31, is charged with murder.

Peterson played a recording of the initial 911 call for jurors Tuesday in which Castro's mother reported that her son called her with distressing news: "He said, 'I might have killed my friend'."

Zell testified Friday that sometime before the day in question, Overton had too much to drink and became irritating, which resulted in Castro asking him several times to leave the apartment. As Overton attempted to gather his belongings, Castro pushed him down and began punching him.

"Mike didn't fight back," Zell said.

Overton left after cleaning up a bloody nose and lip, and returned the next day and apologized to Castro, Zell said. All appeared good between Castro and Overton at that point.

Zell also described a wrestling match between Castro and Overton that resulted in Overton being pushed partly into a wall in the apartment.

The murder trial is expected to continue into next week. Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer is presiding.