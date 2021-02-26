Valpo man now suspected of sex with more than just one student, prosecutor says

Harper said the reduction was based on a constitutional prohibition against excessive bonds and those punitive in nature.

The Kankakee Valley School Corp. sent a letter to parents Tuesday announcing Hostetler is no longer employed at the district.

"Any allegations of misconduct are taken seriously by the District," the letter reads. "We are extremely grateful to the individuals who came forward to report the concern. We want our students to know how important it is to inform administrators or trusted adults when behaviors of other students do not seem right or things are happening that others know should not be taking place."

"The District has taken necessary steps to ensure that student learning continues in a safe environment and has assigned a qualified employee as a temporary classroom replacement," according to the letter.

The school district, which took "quick and decisive action" to contact law enforcement upon learning of the allegations, continues to work with the Jasper County Sheriff's Department in this matter.

"The safety of our students and staff remains a top priority," the district said.