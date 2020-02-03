Valpo man played 'doctor' while molesting three girls, police say

VALPARAISO — One of three young girls, who has accused a 51-year-old Valparaiso man of repeatedly molesting them, told police he would introduce the sexual acts by playing "doctor" and asking the children to "check up" on him, according to charging documents.

Daniel Orshonsky, who is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Tuesday morning, is charged with six felony counts of child molesting and a misdemeanor count of intimidation.

The accusations were brought to the attention of police in September, but one of the girls had informed her mother of the abuse in 2014, according to court records.

The mother reportedly told police she confronted Orshonsky at the time and he became angry and denied the accusations. He then demanded she not report the accusations to his pastor because the pastor would have been required to call police.

"(The mother) did not report the allegation to anyone but noted that deep down she never forgot what Victim 3 said in 2014 and struggled with this information," police said.

Two of the girls reportedly told police Orshonsky began molesting them when they were 7 and 8 years old.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The incidents took place between 2011 and 2018, according to charging documents.