VALPARAISO — A 39-year-old Valparaiso man, who was charged a year ago with possessing and distributing tens of thousands of digital images and videos of child pornography, struck a proposed deal with prosecutors that calls for a prison sentence of no more than five years, records show.

Eric Murphy pleaded guilty this week to a felony count of possessing child pornography in return for prosecutors dropping a second possession charge and two felony counts of child exploitation, according to the proposed deal taken under consideration by Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

The proposal calls for prosecutors and defense to argue sentencing with a cap of five years in prison. Murphy would be required to register as a sex offender if the deal is accepted by the judge.

DeBoer will decide May 12 whether to accept the proposed plea and carry out sentencing.

Online investigators said they nabbed Murphy with tens of thousands of digital images and video of child pornography, including children as young as 9 years old.

Police searched Murphy's home on May 13, 2021 and said they seized a hard drive containing the files of child pornography.

The internet protocol address linked to him is described in a charging document as a "very active distributor" of the material.

Murphy reportedly told police he came across the child pornography while doing online research and "wanted to rid the world of it."

"Murphy also stated that he takes sleep medication called Ambien and sometimes after Ambien he goes into an 'electronic trance' and does things on the computer which he doesn't remember doing," a charging document reads.

Murphy's past criminal record, including allegations of assault, domestic violence and drunken driving, was cited during an earlier court hearing. A few of those allegations date back to the period when Murphy served in the Army, officials said.

Murphy told the judge he served in the military from 2002 to 2010.

Defense attorney Adam Tavitas said Murphy suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and is on disability.

Murphy served two tours in Iraq, his attorney said.

