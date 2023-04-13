VALPARAISO — A 39-year-old Valparaiso man, who was charged a year ago with possessing and distributing tens of thousands of digital images and videos of child pornography, struck a proposed deal with prosecutors that calls for a prison sentence of no more than five years, records show.
Eric Murphy pleaded guilty this week to a felony count of possessing child pornography in return for prosecutors dropping a second possession charge and two felony counts of child exploitation, according to the proposed deal taken under consideration by Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.
The proposal calls for prosecutors and defense to argue sentencing with a cap of five years in prison. Murphy would be required to register as a sex offender if the deal is accepted by the judge.
DeBoer will decide May 12 whether to accept the proposed plea and carry out sentencing.
Online investigators said they nabbed Murphy with tens of thousands of digital images and video of child pornography, including children as young as 9 years old.
Police searched Murphy's home on May 13, 2021 and said they seized a hard drive containing the files of child pornography.
The internet protocol address linked to him is described in a charging document as a "very active distributor" of the material.
Murphy reportedly told police he came across the child pornography while doing online research and "wanted to rid the world of it."
"Murphy also stated that he takes sleep medication called Ambien and sometimes after Ambien he goes into an 'electronic trance' and does things on the computer which he doesn't remember doing," a charging document reads.
Murphy's past criminal record, including allegations of assault, domestic violence and drunken driving, was cited during an earlier court hearing. A few of those allegations date back to the period when Murphy served in the Army, officials said.
Murphy told the judge he served in the military from 2002 to 2010.
Defense attorney Adam Tavitas said Murphy suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and is on disability.
Murphy served two tours in Iraq, his attorney said.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Nicholas Longstreet
Arrest date: April 6, 2023 Age: 29 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301432
Charges: Battery, felony
Anthony Villarreal
Arrest date: April 5, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number: 2301412
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Adam Neal
Arrest date: April 4, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301394
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Marcus White
Arrest date: April 3, 2023 Age: 38 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2301385
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Anthony Schmidt
Arrest date: April 2, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Porter, IN Booking Number: 2301367
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Simon Allen
Arrest date: April 3, 2023 Age: 42 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2301392
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Wilkins De Gracia Perez
Arrest date: April 2, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301371
Charges: OWI, felony
Tori Hunt
Arrest date: March 31, 2023 Age: 45 Residence: DeMotte, IN Booking Number: 2301344
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Pablo Winder
Arrest date: April 5, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: New Carlisle, IN Booking Number: 2301410
Charges: Possession hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Aaron Metzger
Arrest date: April 5, 2023 Age: 44 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301407
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Luke Hardin
Arrest date: April 2, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2301378
Charges: Habitual traffic offender, felony
Christine Bailey
Arrest date: April 3, 2023 Age: 48 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2301383
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Melissa Wilke
Arrest date: April 6, 2023 Age: 30 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2301426
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Devon Willy
Arrest date: April 2, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2301376
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
John Brigham
Arrest date: April 4, 2023 Age: 69 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301395
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Scott Neiswinger
Arrest date: April 5, 2023 Age: 34 Residence: Kouts, IN Booking Number: 2301421
Charges: C hild molestation, felony
Brett James
Arrest date: April 2, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301381
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Paul Kwiecinski
Arrest date: April 1, 2023 Age: 29 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301356
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Edward Drozd
Arrest date: April 4, 2023 Age: 53 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301393
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Edward Luick
Arrest date: April 3, 2023 Age: 48 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301390
Charges: OWI, felony
Eduardo Yanez
Arrest date: April 3, 2023 Age: 44 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2301384 Charges: OWI, felony
Kerry Kirk
Arrest date: April 2, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2301374
Charges: OWI, felony
Mark Letson Jr.
Arrest date: April 1, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301359
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jamie Diaz
Arrest date: April 6, 2023 Age: 50 Residence: South Bend, IN Booking Number: 2301424
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Joseph Foster-Franklin
Arrest date: April 4, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: South Holland, IL Booking Number: 2301398
Charges: Burglary, felony
Don Spicer
Arrest date: April 5, 2023 Age: 56 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301419
Charges: Sexual misconduct with a minor, felony
Stephanie Palmowski
Arrest date: April 1, 2023 Age: 34 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301357
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
David Johnson III
Arrest date: April 6, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301428
Charges: Criminal confinement, felony
Eric Perez
Arrest date: April 3, 2023 Age: 41 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301386
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Benjamin Korzeniewski
Arrest date: March 31, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number: 2301346
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Scott Bailey
Arrest date: April 2, 2023 Age: 45 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2301382
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Amanda Chipps
Arrest date: March 31, 2023 Age: 39 Residence: Mishawaka, IN Booking Number: 2301350
Charges: Theft, felony
John Knezevich
Arrest date: April 2, 2023 Age: 38 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2301369
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Daniel Henson
Arrest date: April 6, 2023 Age: 18 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301434
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Robin Statum
Arrest date: April 5, 2023 Age: 41 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301408
Charges: Battery, felony
Ismael Sanchez
Arrest date: April 3, 2023 Age: 38 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301391
Charges: Possession of child pornography, felony
Andrew Krachinski
Arrest date: March 31, 2023 Age: 35 Residence: LaPorte, IN Booking Number: 2301345
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
John Nauracy
Arrest date: April 4, 2023 Age: 28 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301396
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Sarah Budgin
Arrest date: April 5, 2023 Age: 43 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301409
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
