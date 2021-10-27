Valpo man pleads guilty to sex with 13-year-old student, faces lengthy prison term

"Any allegations of misconduct are taken seriously by the District," the letter read. "We are extremely grateful to the individuals who came forward to report the concern. We want our students to know how important it is to inform administrators or trusted adults when behaviors of other students do not seem right or things are happening that others know should not be taking place.

"The District has taken necessary steps to ensure that student learning continues in a safe environment and has assigned a qualified employee as a temporary classroom replacement."

Jasper County Prosecutor Jacob Taulman had said it is believed Hostetler had sexual contact with more than just one student at Kankakee Valley Middle School, but he has not been charged with any other offense, Harper said.

Jasper County Superior Court Judge Russell Bailey will decide Nov. 24 whether to accept the proposed plea and sentence Hostetler on the agreed-to terms.

Hostetler will have to serve at least 75% of his sentence if the proposed plea agreement is accepted, Harper said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.