Valpo man pleads guilty to sexual battery, attempted voyeurism
Valpo man pleads guilty to sexual battery, attempted voyeurism

Eric Wathern

Eric Wathern

 Provided

VALPARAISO — A Valparaiso man pleaded guilty Tuesday to two of three charges in a case alleging he molested a 13-year-old girl and attempted to videotape her after showering.

Eric Wathern, 28, who also has a Portage address, was charged with felony counts of child molesting and sexual battery and misdemeanor attempted voyeurism, according to court records.

He pleaded guilty before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer to the last two charges, and prosecutors agreed to drop the molest count, according to the court.

DeBoer took the proposed plea agreement under consideration, and if accepted, she will carry out an argued sentencing on Sept. 27, the court said.

Wathern is to undergo a sex offender evaluation and take part in any recommended treatment, the proposed agreement states. He is also to have no further contact with the girl though his term of sentencing.

A woman told Porter County police in September 2019 that her daughter told her that Wathern had molested the girl, according to a charging document.

The woman also reportedly told police Wathern had placed a cellphone on the floor outside a bathroom while the girl was showering in a failed attempt to videotape her. The girl stepped on the phone, and the woman showed police the failed videotape attempt, which repeatedly showed Wathern's face.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

