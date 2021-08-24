Valpo man pleads guilty to sexual battery, attempted voyeurism

VALPARAISO — A Valparaiso man pleaded guilty Tuesday to two of three charges in a case alleging he molested a 13-year-old girl and attempted to videotape her after showering.

Eric Wathern, 28, who also has a Portage address, was charged with felony counts of child molesting and sexual battery and misdemeanor attempted voyeurism, according to court records.

He pleaded guilty before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer to the last two charges, and prosecutors agreed to drop the molest count, according to the court.

DeBoer took the proposed plea agreement under consideration, and if accepted, she will carry out an argued sentencing on Sept. 27, the court said.

Wathern is to undergo a sex offender evaluation and take part in any recommended treatment, the proposed agreement states. He is also to have no further contact with the girl though his term of sentencing.

A woman told Porter County police in September 2019 that her daughter told her that Wathern had molested the girl, according to a charging document.