Valpo man posed as young girl to gain sex, photos from minors, police say

VALPARAISO — Police say a Valparaiso man was 20 and 21 years old while pretending to be a teenage girl when messaging minors for photographs and arranging to meet up with one for sex.

When police caught up with Brett Steel, they found numerous nude images of a 16-year-old girl on his cell phone and messages that led them to discover that he had sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl he met up with at night at a park in Portage, according to charging documents.

Steel is charged with felony counts of child molesting, possession of child pornography and intimidation, and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to court documents.

The case came to the attention of Porter County police when on March 7, they received multiple anonymous tips that Steel had threatened someone's life and possessed child pornography, police said.

Someone told police that Steel threatened him because he informed one of the alleged victims that Steel was trying to manipulate her and was a bad person, charging documents say.

Police met with Steel, who admitted to threatening to kill the other person and told police they would find a nude photo of a 16-year-old female friend on his phone.