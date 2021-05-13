Valpo man posed as young girl to gain sex, photos from minors, police say

VALPARAISO — Police say a Valparaiso man was 20 and 21 years old while pretending to be a teenage girl when messaging minors for photographs and arranging to meet up with one for sex.
When police caught up with Brett Steel, they found numerous nude images of a 16-year-old girl on his cell phone and messages that led them to discover that he had sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl he met up with at night at a park in Portage, according to charging documents.
Steel is charged with felony counts of child molesting, possession of child pornography and intimidation, and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to court documents.
The case came to the attention of Porter County police when on March 7, they received multiple anonymous tips that Steel had threatened someone's life and possessed child pornography, police said.
Someone told police that Steel threatened him because he informed one of the alleged victims that Steel was trying to manipulate her and was a bad person, charging documents say.
Police met with Steel, who admitted to threatening to kill the other person and told police they would find a nude photo of a 16-year-old female friend on his phone.
Police said they found multiple nude images and videos of the girl from Dec. 16 through Feb. 24.
Text messages were also found on the phone that revealed Steel met up with a girl, who he knew to be 13, at Founders' Square Park in Portage at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 13, police said.
That girl told police she met Steel through his stepsister, who she met on Snapchat but had never seen in person, police said. The stepsister described herself as a 13 or 14-year-old female from Crown Point, whose 16-year-old stepbrother is Steel.
Police said they discovered from Steel's phone that he had been allegedly representing himself as the stepsister, charging documents say. He was 20 and 21 during each of the alleged criminal acts, records show.
"Eventually (stepsister) forwarded Victim 1 Brett's Snapchat information and they began chatting," police said.
The girl said she informed Steel that she was 13, according to charging documents.
She confirmed meeting up with Steel in Portage and smoking marijuana provided by him before having sexual contact, police said.