Valpo man scolded by judge after appearing to make light of murder hearing

VALPARAISO — A 29-year-old Valparaiso man was scolded by a judge Tuesday morning after he appeared to be making light of a hearing in his murder case.

Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer questioned Matthew Castro about his behavior during a status hearing on a charge of murdering his friend, Valparaiso resident Michael Overton.

Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Mary Ryan told the court there is a massive amount of evidence being prepared in the case and another hearing was scheduled for Oct. 12.

Valparaiso police responded to the 250 block of Michigan Avenue on the night of March 21 after a relative called 911 to report Castro called and said he may have killed his friend, according to court documents.

Castro was arrested on preliminary charges police initially said were unrelated to the investigation. He was first charged with three counts of battery with bodily injury to a public safety official, two counts of battery against a public safety official, two counts of intimidation and one count of resisting law enforcement, according to court records.