Valpo man scolded by judge after appearing to make light of murder hearing

VALPARAISO — A 29-year-old Valparaiso man was scolded by a judge Tuesday morning after he appeared to be making light of a hearing in his murder case.
Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer questioned Matthew Castro about his behavior during a status hearing on a charge of murdering his friend, Valparaiso resident Michael Overton.
Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Mary Ryan told the court there is a massive amount of evidence being prepared in the case and another hearing was scheduled for Oct. 12.
Valparaiso police responded to the 250 block of Michigan Avenue on the night of March 21 after a relative called 911 to report Castro called and said he may have killed his friend, according to court documents.
Castro was arrested on preliminary charges police initially said were unrelated to the investigation. He was first charged with three counts of battery with bodily injury to a public safety official, two counts of battery against a public safety official, two counts of intimidation and one count of resisting law enforcement, according to court records.
When police arrived at the scene, they found Castro outside the residence with blood on him, according to court records. He told officers "my friend tried to beat ..." and then made a gagging sound.
Police said they found a bruised and bloody Overton inside. He was non-responsive and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
An autopsy revealed "multiple significant blows to Michael Overton's head" and "a dislocation of the joint at the C1 vertebrae," according to a charging document.
A family member reportedly told police Castro and Overton often spent time together. Police said they obtained a recording of a call he made from jail in which he said "he thought he beat Michael Overton up and the next thing he knew, the police were at his residence."