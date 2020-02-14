Valpo man seeks to appeal judge's decision not to dismiss case alleging he sexually abused teens

CROWN POINT — A judge pro tempore agreed Friday to certify an interlocutory appeal of the court's previous decision to deny a man's motion to dismiss one of three cases alleging he sexually abused teenage girls.
David E. Jackson III, 39, the former owner of Games Inn and Dark Ground Cafe in Hobart, asked Lake Criminal Court Judge Clarence Murray last fall to dismiss charges in a case in which Jackson claims a police detective failed to turn over possibly exculpatory evidence in a timely fashion.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Nadia Wardrip said during a hearing Dec. 13 the evidence was inadvertently withheld and was not believed to be exculpatory.
The evidence is a videotaped statement from one of the girls who accused Jackson of sexual misconduct.
After listening to arguments from Wardrip and defense attorney John Cantrell during a Dec. 13 hearing, Murray denied Jackson's motion to dismiss.
Attorney Michael A. Campbell filed a motion in January asking Murray to certify an interlocutory appeal of the decision. Lake Criminal Court Judge Pro Tempore Michael Pagano granted the request Friday.
Cantrell said he would agree to a stay of all three of Jackson's cases while attorneys wait to see if the Indiana Court of Appeals will take up the issue. The defense agreed to accept responsibility for the delay.
Jackson, who now lives in Valparaiso, pleaded not guilty in 2018 to charges in three separate cases of child molestation, sexual misconduct with a minor and rape.
He is accused in one case with raping a 17-year-old girl Dec. 31, 2017, after she attempted to purchase alcohol from him at his former game store in downtown Hobart.
He is also alleged to have had sex on several occasions with a 15-year-old girl beginning in the summer of 2015. The girl told police the molestation happened at the game shop and a Hobart apartment.
A 13-year-old girl reported to police Jackson groped and kissed her several times while her family was visiting the game store beginning in early 2017.