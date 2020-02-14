Valpo man seeks to appeal judge's decision not to dismiss case alleging he sexually abused teens

CROWN POINT — A judge pro tempore agreed Friday to certify an interlocutory appeal of the court's previous decision to deny a man's motion to dismiss one of three cases alleging he sexually abused teenage girls.

David E. Jackson III, 39, the former owner of Games Inn and Dark Ground Cafe in Hobart, asked Lake Criminal Court Judge Clarence Murray last fall to dismiss charges in a case in which Jackson claims a police detective failed to turn over possibly exculpatory evidence in a timely fashion.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Nadia Wardrip said during a hearing Dec. 13 the evidence was inadvertently withheld and was not believed to be exculpatory.

The evidence is a videotaped statement from one of the girls who accused Jackson of sexual misconduct.

After listening to arguments from Wardrip and defense attorney John Cantrell during a Dec. 13 hearing, Murray denied Jackson's motion to dismiss.

Attorney Michael A. Campbell filed a motion in January asking Murray to certify an interlocutory appeal of the decision. Lake Criminal Court Judge Pro Tempore Michael Pagano granted the request Friday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}