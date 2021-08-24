 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Valpo man sent child porn to woman he met on dating app, police say
alert top story urgent

Valpo man sent child porn to woman he met on dating app, police say

Patrick Hofmann

Patrick Hofmann

 Provided

VALPARAISO — A Valparaiso man faces felony child pornography charges after allegedly sending various images and discussing sex with children with a woman he met on a dating app, according to newly filed criminal charges.

Patrick Hofmann, 37, is charged with two counts of possessing child pornography and is being held on no bond until his initial hearing Thursday morning before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer, according to the court.

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

Valparaiso police said they were contacted in July 2020 by a woman who told them she had met Hofmann on a dating app and they began exchanging sexual messages. Hofmann then began sending various sexual images involving children, police said.

"Hofmann continued to discuss his interest in girls 8 to 12 years old," according to a charging document.

The woman provided police with the images allegedly sent by Hofmann and the messages they shared, police said.

Police said they searched Hofmann's home in November and seized his cellphone.

Hofmann allegedly admitted to sending the images in question to the woman.

He said he was rerouted to the child pornography images while looking at other images online, police said.

Police said they found several of the images on his phone that were described by the woman.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fireworks at the Paralympics' opening ceremony in Tokyo

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts