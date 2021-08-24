Valpo man sent child porn to woman he met on dating app, police say

VALPARAISO — A Valparaiso man faces felony child pornography charges after allegedly sending various images and discussing sex with children with a woman he met on a dating app, according to newly filed criminal charges.

Patrick Hofmann, 37, is charged with two counts of possessing child pornography and is being held on no bond until his initial hearing Thursday morning before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer, according to the court.

Valparaiso police said they were contacted in July 2020 by a woman who told them she had met Hofmann on a dating app and they began exchanging sexual messages. Hofmann then began sending various sexual images involving children, police said.

"Hofmann continued to discuss his interest in girls 8 to 12 years old," according to a charging document.

The woman provided police with the images allegedly sent by Hofmann and the messages they shared, police said.

Police said they searched Hofmann's home in November and seized his cellphone.

Hofmann allegedly admitted to sending the images in question to the woman.

He said he was rerouted to the child pornography images while looking at other images online, police said.