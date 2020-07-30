You are the owner of this article.
Valpo man sexually assaulted girl during sleepover, police say
VALPARAISO — A 30-year-old Valparaiso man is behind bars after a young girl taking part in a sleepover at his house Tuesday called home in tears claiming he had sexually assaulted her.

The girl said Christian Gonzalez "grabbed her in a hug and kissed her on the lips and stated 'do you like that?'" according to the incident report.

Gonzalez then grabbed the lower part of her shirt in an attempt to pull it up, the girl reportedly told police.

The girl said Gonzalez had touched her hip and leg area earlier in the evening and allowed her to keep a $20 bill she had used as part of a magic trick, police said.

"Keep that and wait until (second juvenile) goes to bed," Gonzalez reportedly told the alleged victim.

The alleged hug and kiss occurred while the girl was in the kitchen making popcorn and after another juvenile left the room to go back to watching a movie, police said.

"Christian told her to hang on," she said.

Police said the girl was crying and unable to talk at times while telling her story.

Gonzalez admitted to giving the girl "a kind of side hug and a small kiss on her left cheek," police said. He said he did so, "but only as a sign of compassion because she was upset about family problems."

The girl ran out of the apartment because she was still upset, he reportedly told police.

Gonzalez denied touching the girl inappropriately, according to police.

Gonzalez is facing felony counts of sexual battery and battery, according to a report from the Porter County jail.

