Valpo man shot at fellow motorist, said he could have hit him if he wanted, police say
Valpo man shot at fellow motorist, said he could have hit him if he wanted, police say

Michael Bolinger

VALPARAISO — A 45-year-old Valparaiso man, accused of shooting at another motorist Saturday during a road rage incident, reportedly told police he is a "very good shot" and could have hit the other driver if had wanted.

Michael Bolinger was taken into custody shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday and faces felony counts of intimidation and criminal recklessness, according to the incident report.

The alleged victim said he turned on to northbound Ind. 149 from County Road 500 North when Bolinger's vehicle passed him nearly causing a crash and then slammed on its brakes forcing him to swerve onto the shoulder of the roadway to avoid a collision, police said.

The alleged victim said he followed Bolinger's vehicle east on County Road 700 North and lost sight of him until he passed Boinger's driveway when he heard a gunshot close to his vehicle, according to police. The man pulled into a nearby driveway and saw Bolinger walking near the road with a long gun.

A neighbor later told police he also heard the gunshot and saw Bolinger with a gun, police said.

Bolinger first denied using a gun and told police the other driver pulled into his driveway wanting to "engage" him, according to the report. He later told police he obtained the .20-gauge shotgun from his garage and fired one shot 30 feet over the other vehicle as it passed by his home.

"He stated that he was a very good shot and if he wanted to have the shot the driver he would have," police said.

Police noted that there are numerous homes in the subdivisions in direct line of where from where Bolinger shot.

