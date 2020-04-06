Valpo man shot at fellow motorist, said he could have hit him if he wanted, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VALPARAISO — A 45-year-old Valparaiso man, accused of shooting at another motorist Saturday during a road rage incident, reportedly told police he is a "very good shot" and could have hit the other driver if had wanted.

Michael Bolinger was taken into custody shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday and faces felony counts of intimidation and criminal recklessness, according to the incident report.

The alleged victim said he turned on to northbound Ind. 149 from County Road 500 North when Bolinger's vehicle passed him nearly causing a crash and then slammed on its brakes forcing him to swerve onto the shoulder of the roadway to avoid a collision, police said.

The alleged victim said he followed Bolinger's vehicle east on County Road 700 North and lost sight of him until he passed Boinger's driveway when he heard a gunshot close to his vehicle, according to police. The man pulled into a nearby driveway and saw Bolinger walking near the road with a long gun.

A neighbor later told police he also heard the gunshot and saw Bolinger with a gun, police said.