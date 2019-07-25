It's a fear in the back of the minds of many women driving through the "Crossroads of America."
A man pulls up next to you in his car while you're stopped at a red light. He waves. You ignore him.
Then he starts following you.
When the light turns green, he begins driving right behind you.
You switch lanes. He switches lanes. You speed up. He speeds up. You turn down a random road. He stays on your tail.
You don't know him. You've never seen him. But no matter what you do, you can't shake him.
That nightmare became all too real for one female college student driving U.S. 30 in Valparaiso last year on the night before Valentine's Day, after she left her boyfriend's Region home to head back to school in the northeastern corner of the state.
She ignored 56-year-old Rodney W. Falls, of Valparaiso, when he waved at her at a stoplight in Valparaiso, court records allege.
Then he followed her.
According to court records, every time she switched lanes, sped up or slowed down, Falls did exactly the same — for more than an hour.
Falls followed the woman east on U.S. 30 through Porter County, through LaPorte County, through Starke County, through Marshall County and into Kosciusko County.
The woman, who only is identified by her initials in court records, feared she was going to run out of gas.
But she feared even more having to get out of her car to fill up with Falls still right behind her, court records state.
She decided to try her luck in Warsaw, Indiana, and turned off the highway.
Falls followed, court records state.
She then drove up and down numerous Warsaw residential streets, circled different neighborhoods and even went back to roads she already drove on just to be sure it wasn't a coincidence that Falls had followed her so far.
It wasn't, according to authorities.
She was "terrified," court records state.
The woman drove to the Warsaw police station for help.
As she parked in the visitor's lot, Falls pulled in next to her in a handicapped parking spot — putting his car between her vehicle and the police station entrance, court records state.
She fled. He followed.
But this time, as she drove the same residential streets, she called the Warsaw police. She told them the situation — that she needed help. They told her to come back.
She sped away from Falls, parked again at the police station and ran into the secure area of the building before Falls could catch up, court records show.
Falls was arrested in the police station parking lot for stalking.
A Kosciusko County jury in October convicted him of the crime, a Level 6 felony, and Falls was sentenced to two-and-a-half years behind bars — the maximum sentence.
On Thursday, the Indiana Court of Appeals affirmed Falls' conviction and sentence, rejecting his contention that he had a liberty right under the U.S. Constitution to travel wherever he wanted, and that the evidence underlying his conviction was insufficient.
The appeals court said the right to travel, especially in a vehicle, is not unlimited, since a driver's license, insurance and numerous other requirements condition the right, including the criminal regulation of stalking, which the court said "is a valid and well-recognized exception."
As to the evidence, the appellate judges said it's "undisputed" that Falls' actions fall squarely under the stalking statute because they would cause "a reasonable person to feel terrorized, frightened, intimidated or threatened," and did, in fact, cause the victim to feel that way.
"I think him following me just kind of just initially caused alarm because obviously...all the time, like getting kidnapped or raped by random people and it was kind of that thought that was going through like if I stop I don’t know if that’s something that will happen to me," the woman said.
The court was unpersuaded by Falls' claim that the law requires multiple instances of such behavior, noting that the evidence shows Falls repeatedly followed the woman on numerous roads, different routes and even twice to the police station before he was arrested.
Records show Falls has been convicted of seven prior felonies, including invasion of privacy. A misdemeanor charge of battery resulting in bodily injury is pending against him in Porter Superior Court.
"Falls has made no efforts to reform his character, despite multiple opportunities for improvement after multiple run-ins with the law," the appeals court said. "Therefore, we find that Falls' character does not render his sentence inappropriate."