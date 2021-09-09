Valpo man to stay at least a mile away from girl he is accused of molesting since kindergarten

VALPARAISO — Bond was set Thursday morning at $5,000 cash for a 42-year-old Valparaiso man charged with two felony counts of child molesting after his 13-year-old accuser recently attempted suicide and told police she had repeatedly been abused by the man since she was in kindergarten.

If Daniel Kontos bonds out of jail, he will be required to wear a GPS monitor, stay at least one mile away from the alleged victim, take part in pretrial supervision and shall live in Westville with a brother rather than return home while his case proceeds, Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer ordered.

Pleas of not guilty were entered on behalf of Kontos and a follow-up hearing was set for Nov. 2. The most serious count facing him carries a potential prison sentence of two to 12 years.

Valparaiso police have said, "V1 (victim) stated Kontos played a role game which involved her being the mom and Kontos being the dad."

The abuse reportedly occurred between the fall of 2013 and Feb. 14, 2021, at two homes where Kontos has lived in Valparaiso, according to the charges.

The girl voiced fear that Kontos would be mad about her coming forward about the abuse, according to a charging document.