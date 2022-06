Valpo man, who posted a mass killing threat, sentenced to mental health court

VALPARAISO — A 51-year-old Valparaiso man, who pleaded guilty last month to posting a mass killing threat on social media, has been sentenced take part in Porter County's mental health court.

If Brian Kelly does not successfully complete the Porter County Restoration Court program, he faces a sentence of three and a half years behind bars, court records show.

Kelly had told Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish a year ago that he considered himself a danger to society and asked the judge to keep him behind bars. He has since served 342 days at the county jail.

Kelly pleaded guilty to a felony count of intimidation in return for prosecutors dropping a second, lower level felony count of intimidation. He had faced one to six years behind bars.

The restoration court is designed to treat non-violent mentally ill offenders. It operates much like the county's drug and veterans treatment courts in that the participants who successfully complete the program can have their underlying criminal cases dismissed, officials have said.

In the video in question, which was posted June 14, 2021, Kelly identifies himself and says, "I'm sending this message as a warning. I am going to murder as many (expletive) people as I can, and then I will kill myself."

He further said that law enforcement needs to take action otherwise "blood" will be on the hands of police, according to court records.

Police said they received several calls and messages about the video, and thanked the community for bringing the video to their attention.

