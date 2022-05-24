Valpo man, who says he’s a danger to society, pleads guilty to mass killing threat, court says

VALPARAISO — A 51-year-old Valparaiso man, who asked a judge last summer to keep him behind bars on allegations of posting a mass killing threat on social media, has pleaded guilty to a felony count of intimidation, according to the court.
Brian Kelly struck a deal with prosecutors to have a second, lower level felony count of intimidation dismissed, according to the proposed plea agreement.
He faces one to six years behind bars if the deal is accepted June 28 by Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.
The judge ordered Kelly be evaluated for possible home detention and restoration court, which is designed to treat non-violent mentally ill offenders.
Kelly told Fish in July that he considered himself a danger to society.
The judge upheld the bond of $5,500 cash at the time, but Kelly remains at the Porter County jail, records show.
The charge Kelly pleaded guilty to refers to committing terrorism, according to court records.
Valpo children found in home littered with waste, drugs and paraphernalia, police say
No one hurt in explosion in slag pit at Region mill, company says
Man guilty of murder for shooting friend in forehead during car ride
Indiana gasoline prices in June will include 74.4 cents per gallon in taxes
A 17-year-old died by suicide hours after being scammed. The FBI says he was targeted in 'sextortion' scheme.
Man tries 'jackpot switch' to avoid casino slot prize going to unpaid child support, police say
Tow truck driver ran down innocent man while attempting to kill another out of jealousy, court records state
Police: MMA fighter on his way to see mom took down wanted man attacking cop
Express Air Coach adding another new O'Hare shuttle service
UPDATE: Tow truck driver charged with killing 19-year-old, fleeing, Merrillville police say
One in custody following report of children held at gunpoint, Lake County sheriff says
Determined dog leads police to missing woman fallen in field
Toddler orders 31 McDonald's cheeseburgers on DoorDash, to Texas mom's surprise
Judge sentences accomplice in double homicide to prison
Teen boy killed in Region shooting, police say
In the video in question, which was posted June 14, Kelly identifies himself and says, "I'm sending this message as a warning. I am going to murder as many (expletive) people as I can, and then I will kill myself."
He further said that law enforcement needs to take action otherwise "blood" will be on the hands of police, according to court records.
Police said they received several calls and messages about the video, and thanked the community for bringing the video to their attention.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail
Ashley Sheets
Arrest date: May 13, 2022 Age: 28 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2201911
Charges: Theft, felony
Matthew Sowers
Arrest date: May 13, 2022 Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201915
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Mary Wilde
Arrest date: May 13, 2022 Age: 53 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2201914
Charges: Criminal recklessness, felony
Martin Ortiz
Arrest date: May 13, 2022 Age: 23 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2201917
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Michael Adams
Arrest date: May 13, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2201922
Charges: P ossession of methamphetamine , felony
Christopher Bridegroom
Arrest date: May 13, 2022 Age: 54 Residence: Wheatfield, IN Booking Number: 2201928
Charges: P ossession of methamphetamine , felony
Autumn Henn
Arrest date: May 12, 2022 Age: 38 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201902
Charges: Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, felony
Daniel Munoz
Arrest date: May 12, 2022 Age: 57 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201896
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Michelle Oryhan
Arrest date: May 12, 2022 Age: 40 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201900
Charges: Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, felony
David Sons
Arrest date: May 12, 2022 Age: 42 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2201901
Charges: Possession or use of legend drug, felony
Elijah Bell
Arrest date: May 12, 2022 Age: 28 Residence: LaPorte, IN Booking Number: 2201904
Charges: Fraud, felony
Craig Smith
Arrest date: May 11, 2022 Age: 37 Residence: LaCrosse, IN Booking Number: 2201884
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Marsean Wills
Arrest date: May 11, 2022 Age: 32 Residence: Madison, WI Booking Number: 2201893
Charges: D ealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish , or salvia, felony
Dean Schaeffer
Arrest date: May 11, 2022 Age: 57 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2201883
Charges: OWI, felony
Holly Clark
Arrest date: May 11, 2022 Age: 29 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2201889
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
John Gates III
Arrest date: May 11, 2022 Age: 54 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2201895
Charges: OWI, felony
Andres Akins
Arrest date: May 11, 2022 Age: 33 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number: 2201894
Charges: D ealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish , or salvia, felony
Dary Amaya-Gomez
Arrest date: May 11, 2022 Age: 29 Residence: St. Louis, MO Booking Number: 2201891
Charges: Possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
James Wampler
Arrest date: May 10, 2022 Age: 69 Residence: Porter, IN Booking Number: 2201869
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Robert Rohweder
Arrest date: May 10, 2022 Age: 36 Residence: LaPorte, IN Booking Number: 2201868
Charges: Possession hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Michael Montgomery
Arrest date: May 10, 2022 Age: 58 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2201865
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Brandi Henry
Arrest date: May 10, 2022 Age: 28 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2201878
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Paul Harper
Arrest date: May 10, 2022 Age: 47 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2201874
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Lashawn Peden
Arrest date: May 9, 2022 Age: 25 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2201863
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Dylan Martin
Arrest date: May 9, 2022 Age: 24 Residence: Bluffton, IN Booking Number: 2201861
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Betty Henry
Arrest date: May 9, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2201858
Charges: Theft, felony
Roberta Baker
Arrest date: May 9, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Battle Creek, MI Booking Number: 2201860
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Amanda Wulff
Arrest date: May 8, 2022 Age: 46 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2201845
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Ronald White
Arrest date: May 8, 2022 Age: 36 Residence: St. John, IN Booking Number: 2201846
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Rachel Cardenas
Arrest date: May 8, 2022 Age: 35 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201847
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Kendall Cowling
Arrest date: May 8, 2022 Age: 23 Residence: Sauk Village, IL Booking Number: 2201849
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Jalin Hadley
Arrest date: May 8, 2022 Age: 18 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201844
Charges: Dealing in a schedule I, II, or III controlled substance, felony
Mitchell Snyder
Arrest date: May 8, 2022 Age: 42 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2201843
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Alexis Riale
Arrest date: May 7, 2022 Age: 22 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201838
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Matthew Sykes
Arrest date: May 7, 2022 Age: 21 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201839
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Nicholas Cardenas
Arrest date: May 8, 2022 Age: 32 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201850
Charges: Battery, felony
Heaven Perry
Arrest date: May 6, 2022 Age: 22 Residence: South Bend, IN Booking Number: 2201817
Charges: Theft w/prior, felony
Michael Replin
Arrest date: May 6, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2201823
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Kyle Levitt
Arrest date: May 6, 2022 Age: 32 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201820
Charges: D ealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish , or salvia, felony
Elder Marroquin-Martinez
Arrest date: May 6, 2022 Age: 30 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2201826
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jamari Pargo
Arrest date: May 6, 2022 Age: 21 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2201825
Charges: Identity deception, felony
Christopher Jillson
Arrest date: May 6, 2022 Age: 34 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2201837
Charges: Battery, felony
Doris Durbin
Arrest date: May 6, 2022 Age: 35 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2201833
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Harold Harvey
Arrest date: May 6, 2022 Age: 56 Residence: Burns Harbor, IN Booking Number: 2201831
Charges: Possession child pornography, felony
Davetta Hasan
Arrest date: May 6, 2022 Age: 28 Residence: South Bend, IN Booking Number: 2201821
Charges: Theft w/prior, felony
Jack Isbell
Arrest date: May 6, 2022 Age: 49 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201819
Charges: OWI w/prior, felony
Brian DeRolf
Arrest date: May 6, 2022 Age: 55 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2201824
Charges: Battery, felony
Jonathan Buczek
Arrest date: May 6, 2022 Age: 40 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2201828
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.