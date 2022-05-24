 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Valpo man, who says he’s a danger to society, pleads guilty to mass killing threat, court says

  • Updated
  • 0
Brian Kelly

Brian Kelly

 Provided

VALPARAISO — A 51-year-old Valparaiso man, who asked a judge last summer to keep him behind bars on allegations of posting a mass killing threat on social media, has pleaded guilty to a felony count of intimidation, according to the court.

Brian Kelly struck a deal with prosecutors to have a second, lower level felony count of intimidation dismissed, according to the proposed plea agreement.

He faces one to six years behind bars if the deal is accepted June 28 by Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.

The judge ordered Kelly be evaluated for possible home detention and restoration court, which is designed to treat non-violent mentally ill offenders.

Kelly told Fish in July that he considered himself a danger to society.

The judge upheld the bond of $5,500 cash at the time, but Kelly remains at the Porter County jail, records show.

The charge Kelly pleaded guilty to refers to committing terrorism, according to court records.

People are also reading…

In the video in question, which was posted June 14, Kelly identifies himself and says, "I'm sending this message as a warning. I am going to murder as many (expletive) people as I can, and then I will kill myself."

He further said that law enforcement needs to take action otherwise "blood" will be on the hands of police, according to court records.

Police said they received several calls and messages about the video, and thanked the community for bringing the video to their attention.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

China: Leak sheds new light on China's 're-education' camps

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts