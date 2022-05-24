Valpo man, who says he’s a danger to society, pleads guilty to mass killing threat, court says

VALPARAISO — A 51-year-old Valparaiso man, who asked a judge last summer to keep him behind bars on allegations of posting a mass killing threat on social media, has pleaded guilty to a felony count of intimidation, according to the court.

Brian Kelly struck a deal with prosecutors to have a second, lower level felony count of intimidation dismissed, according to the proposed plea agreement.

He faces one to six years behind bars if the deal is accepted June 28 by Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.

The judge ordered Kelly be evaluated for possible home detention and restoration court, which is designed to treat non-violent mentally ill offenders.

Kelly told Fish in July that he considered himself a danger to society.

The judge upheld the bond of $5,500 cash at the time, but Kelly remains at the Porter County jail, records show.

The charge Kelly pleaded guilty to refers to committing terrorism, according to court records.

In the video in question, which was posted June 14, Kelly identifies himself and says, "I'm sending this message as a warning. I am going to murder as many (expletive) people as I can, and then I will kill myself."

He further said that law enforcement needs to take action otherwise "blood" will be on the hands of police, according to court records.

Police said they received several calls and messages about the video, and thanked the community for bringing the video to their attention.

