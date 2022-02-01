Valpo man who shot man and accidentally shot mom gets prison time

VALPARAISO — A Valparaiso man who told the court he accidentally shot his mother while protecting her from being beaten by her boyfriend has been sentenced to two years in prison in that case and other open files he had pending, a court record shows.

Joseph Scott, 20, pleaded guilty to felony criminal recklessness in the shooting case and misdemeanor counts of domestic battery, invasion of privacy and theft in other cases, according to the court of Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.

He was sentenced Monday to six years behind bars with four years suspended and to be served on formal probation, court records show. He had served 265 days in jail as of Monday.

Valparaiso police said when they arrived on scene on the morning of Sept. 16, 2020, outside a small apartment building in the 600 block of East Glendale Boulevard, they found a man near a vehicle in the parking lot with blood-soaked clothing and an abdominal wound, according to charging documents.

He pointed across the parking lot to Scott and identified him as the shooter, police said. Scott had a pistol in his hand, and officers ordered him to place the gun on the top of a nearby car before he was placed in handcuffs, police said.

Police discovered Scott's mother in the passenger seat of the nearby vehicle and discovered she, too, had been shot in the abdomen.

When police asked the woman who shot her, "She advised her son, Joseph Scott, did," according to charging documents.

The man who had been shot reportedly told police that "nothing warranted this" and that Scott just shot him in the back.

The woman told police she was in a relationship with the male shooting victim and they had been arguing in her bedroom after she discovered he was cheating on her, according to charging documents. She said the man grabbed a laptop cord and raised it like he was going to hit her when Scott entered the room and she heard gunshots "and couldn't recall much of what happened next."

The woman said both her son and the man had a weapon, police said.

Scott told police he was at the apartment when he heard the man tell his mother, "See, now you need your (expletive) whooped," according to charging documents.

Scott said he grabbed his .40-caliber Glock 22 and shot the man once in the back while less than 5 feet away, police said. He then told the man to leave the apartment and realized his mother had been shot as well.

Scott, who admitted to also pistol whipping the male shooting victim, said he intended to take his mother to the hospital, police said. He grabbed his gun and "switched out magazines."

The mother, who was then 40, was flown to University of Chicago Medical Center and was in stable condition, police said.

The male shooting victim, who was 38, was flown to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois, where his condition was upgraded to stable.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.