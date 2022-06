Valpo man with record pleads guilty to new federal charges

HAMMOND — A Valparaiso man previously convicted of several state drug charges is accepting responsibility for federal crimes of drug trafficking and a weapons violation.

Kyle D. Burgess appeared Monday before U.S. District Court Senior Judge James T. Moody to enter a plea of guilty to felony counts of distribution of methamphetamine and the illicit possession of a firearm.

Burgess signed a plea agreement earlier this month admitting he sold the stimulant, which is often abused as a recreational drug, Aug. 17, 2021, to an unidentified government informant.

He also admitted to possessing two handguns Sept. 2, 2021, knowing it was illegal for him to do so because he had previously been convicted of several felonies.

Court records indicate Burgess was found guilty of maintaining a common nuisance in Porter County in 2013, possession of methamphetamine in LaPorte County in 2018 and possession of a narcotic in Lake County in 2019.

A federal grand jury indicted Burgess last summer for the most recent crime following an investigation by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Ryan Harden, a special ATF agent, alleged in a written complaint to the court last year that a confidential informant purchased more than 29 grams of methamphetamine from Burgess Aug. 4 at a Gary service station and 58 grams of methamphetamine Aug. 17 at a Valparaiso apartment complex.

A confidential informant then purchased two firearms and methamphetamine Sept. 2 from Burgess at the same Valparaiso apartment complex.

Burgess had previously pleaded not guilty. His case was scheduled to be tried before a federal jury next week, and he was facing a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment.

He gave up his right to make the government prove the charges against him in return for the U.S. attorney dismissing two of the drug counts he faced and recommending he receive a more lenient sentence.

Moody conditionally accepted Burgess’s guilty plea but is withholding final judgment in the case until sentencing, which will be scheduled at a later date.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.