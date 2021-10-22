Valpo man's double murder sentence reduced, but still faces life behind bars

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Appellate Court has vacated one of the convictions in the double murder case of Valparaiso resident Connor Kerner, saying it violated the prohibition against being tried twice for the same offense.

The ruling shaves 25 years off the sentence, but the 20-year-old still faces a 154-year term, which amounts to a lifetime behind bars.

The defense had argued Kerner's convictions and sentences on the two counts each of murder and attempted robbery violate the prohibition against double jeopardy.

The appellate court did not agree, but it did opt to toss out one of the attempted robbery convictions on an issue not raised by the defense.

"Although both Thomas (Grill) and Molley (Lanham) suffered serious bodily injury, there was only one act of attempted robbery," the court said.

Kerner was convicted of murdering Grill, of Cedar Lake, and Lanham, of St. John, Feb. 25, 2019 at his grandparents home near Hebron.

A jury found Kerner guilty on Oct. 22, 2020 on two counts of murder, two counts of murder in perpetration of a robbery, two counts of attempted robbery and one count of arson. He was given a 179-year sentence.