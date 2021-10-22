Valpo man's double murder sentence reduced, but still faces life behind bars

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Appellate Court has vacated one of the convictions in the double murder case of Valparaiso resident Connor Kerner, saying it violated the prohibition against being tried twice for the same offense.
The ruling shaves 25 years off the sentence, but the 20-year-old still faces a 154-year term, which amounts to a lifetime behind bars.
The defense had argued Kerner's convictions and sentences on the two counts each of murder and attempted robbery violate the prohibition against double jeopardy.
The appellate court did not agree, but it did opt to toss out one of the attempted robbery convictions on an issue not raised by the defense.
"Although both Thomas (Grill) and Molley (Lanham) suffered serious bodily injury, there was only one act of attempted robbery," the court said.
Kerner was convicted of murdering Grill, of Cedar Lake, and Lanham, of St. John, Feb. 25, 2019 at his grandparents home near Hebron.
A jury found Kerner guilty on Oct. 22, 2020 on two counts of murder, two counts of murder in perpetration of a robbery, two counts of attempted robbery and one count of arson. He was given a 179-year sentence.
In opposing a claim by the defense that the sentence is inappropriate, the appellate court said former Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford did not impose the maximum possible sentence. The potential maximum was either life in prison without parole or 202 years.
The court rejected the argument that the sentence should be revised primarily because Kerner was just 17 at the time of the offense. The court said the case law cited by the defense did not apply to his situation.
It also referred to telephone calls from jail involving Kerner that support the impression of his "complete lack of remorse and deflection of responsibility."
"You don't just get put in a car and burned for no reason," he reportedly told his mother during one such call.
One of the victim's family members also found Kerner's behavior at trial "repulsive," noting his "smirks and childish antics" and "joking and laughing in the courtroom," the court said.
"Kerner has not produced any evidence that portrays the nature of the offenses or his character in positive light," Friday's ruling says.
The appellate court also rejected a claim that Bradford erred in admitting evidence obtained from the cell phones of Kerner and his codefendant John Silva II, who is slated to be tried a second time for his alleged role in the offense after the first attempt ended with a hung jury June 24.
"Simply put, because Kerner voluntarily gave his passcode to law enforcement instead of timely asserting his Fifth Amendment privilege, Kerner's disclosure was not a compelled incrimination," the appellate court said.
The court further said alterations to recordings obtained from Silva's phone "were insignificant" and prosecutors had presented "substantial evidence" that the two voice memo recordings in question were authentic.
The appellate court also tossed out a claim by the defense that there was insufficient evidence to support the conviction for attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury to Grill.