Valpo man's double-murder trial postponed; defense seeking to toss evidence

VALPARAISO — The double-murder trial of 19-year-old Connor Kerner, of Valparaiso, has been postponed three weeks.
The trial was to get underway Sept. 15, but it now has a starting date of Oct. 6, according to the office of Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford.
The trial is slated for Tuesday through Friday for three consecutive weeks.
An Aug. 20 hearing is scheduled on a motion by the defense to toss out a voice recording prosecutors say was obtained from the phone of John Silva II, who also is charged in the Feb. 25, 2019 killings of 18-year-old Thomas Grill Jr., of Cedar Lake, and 19-year-old Molley Lanham, of St. John.
The defense said it sent the voice recordings to a forensic audio consultant, who determined one labeled Feb. 25, 2019 "is not original and contains one or more over-recordings and/or deletions." It should therefore be tossed out as evidence because prosecutors cannot prove it is "a true and accurate recording of the events it proports (sic) to have recorded."
Kerner also questions the identity of the individuals on the recording, the defense said.
Kerner, who was 17 at the time of the killings, reportedly told an informant he shot Grill after Grill tried to rob him during a drug deal.
"Grill fell to the ground and was begging for his life," according to police records. "Kerner advised that he panicked due to being out of bullets in the gun. Kerner then beat (Grill) with a pipe wrench until he died."
Kerner then showed Grill's body to Lanham, court records allege. Kerner warned Lanham not to say anything about the death, and as she turned to leave, Kerner shot her in the head, police said.
Kerner is further accused of loading the two bodies into the trunk of the teens' Honda Civic following the killings along with various containers of flammable liquids and setting the vehicle on fire, police said.
Silva, who initially told police he was not present during the killings, later recanted and said he was in the basement of the home when the killings took place, police said. Silva is accused of helping clean up the shooting scene and seeing Kerner strike Grill.
The Indiana State Police lab later found Silva's DNA on a gun from the scene determined to belong to Kerner's grandfather, records state.
