Valpo man's double-murder trial postponed; defense seeking to toss evidence

VALPARAISO — The double-murder trial of 19-year-old Connor Kerner, of Valparaiso, has been postponed three weeks.

The trial was to get underway Sept. 15, but it now has a starting date of Oct. 6, according to the office of Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford.

The trial is slated for Tuesday through Friday for three consecutive weeks.

An Aug. 20 hearing is scheduled on a motion by the defense to toss out a voice recording prosecutors say was obtained from the phone of John Silva II, who also is charged in the Feb. 25, 2019 killings of 18-year-old Thomas Grill Jr., of Cedar Lake, and 19-year-old Molley Lanham, of St. John.

The defense said it sent the voice recordings to a forensic audio consultant, who determined one labeled Feb. 25, 2019 "is not original and contains one or more over-recordings and/or deletions." It should therefore be tossed out as evidence because prosecutors cannot prove it is "a true and accurate recording of the events it proports (sic) to have recorded."

Kerner also questions the identity of the individuals on the recording, the defense said.

Kerner, who was 17 at the time of the killings, reportedly told an informant he shot Grill after Grill tried to rob him during a drug deal.