Valpo mom bonds out in child neglect, drug case, records show

VALPARAISO — A Valparaiso mom, charged with felony neglect after her children were reportedly found living in a home littered with illegal drugs and other debris, has bonded out of jail after being given a $2,000 cash bond this week, records show.

Destiny Ronco-Hutchison, 26, is charged with felony counts of neglect of a dependent, possession of a legend drug and possession of a controlled substance with enhancement, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, court records show.

Zackery Dvojacki, 32, who faces a misdemeanor count of possessing paraphernalia from the same case, also boded out of jail, records show.

Valparaiso police say they were alerted to the conditions at the home in the 1500 block of Beech Street Tuesday when called on by Ronco-Hutchison's former husband for help in collecting his personal items from the residence.

Police found the grass outside the home had not been cut for an extended amount of time and said the inside of the residence smelled of marijuana, urine and feces.

Officers found the floor inside the residence littered with power tools, chemicals, a gun case and piles of clothing, the incident report says.

A room containing two child beds had an "overwhelming" smell of urine and a "significant" amount of clothing on the floor, police said.

A locked bedroom also had an "overwhelming" smell of urine, piles of clothing and garbage, and various illegal drugs and paraphernalia, according to police.

Police said they also found an exposed electrical breaker box with clothing piled around the exposed wires, pet urine and feces on the floor of the upper level of the home, old plates of food covering kitchen countertops, a broken refrigerator and a large carnivorous lizard that Ronco-Hutchison said would bite the children if not locked up.

Dvojacki is accused of attempting to hide a glass smoking pipe from police, the report says.

The Indiana Department of Child Services was contacted, police said.

