UPDATE: Valpo mom and boyfriend charged after child was injured multiple times over a year

Bertram told police a few days later that she had went to a local park with Graeber and both of their children, according to a charging document.

"Bertram indicated that she allows Victim 1 to go up and down the stairs to the slide by himself," police said. "She stated that when Victim 1 was going down the slide, he fell."

When Graeber informed her the child fell, Bertram described him "as fussing for a few seconds before resuming play."

Bertram said she did not notice any marks on her child's face until they returned home and he awoke from a nap, charges say.

Graeber told police he heard the child fall and saw a red mark on the child's face, "but it did not appear serious," police said.

The child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis where a pediatric doctor found "patterned bruising to the left cheek was a class pattern slap mark," charges said.

The doctor also said of unexplained bruising found over the shoulder blade and lateral portion of the child's upper arm: "both would be very unusual locations in which to sustain accidental bruises," according to a court document.