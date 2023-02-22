VALPARAISO — Just moments after helping break up a fight involving her 19-year-old son nearly two years ago outside her Valparaiso home, Mikalene Stoker told jurors Wednesday morning she watched Keith Blake pull out a gun and shoot her son.

"Mom, I'm shot," Noah Beller said to Stoker.

Upon seeing Beller's right shoulder bleeding, Stoker testified she assumed he would be fine, but then ran to him when she saw him lie down.

"I held him," she said as crying broke out across the courtroom during the first day of testimony in Blake's murder trial.

"His eyes are glazing over," Stoker said crying as she described watching her son draw his last breath in her arms.

Blake, 34, who sat just a short distance away in the courtroom, showed no obvious reaction to the emotional testimony.

The Michigan City resident is charged with murder and carrying a handgun without a license, according to instructions read to the jury.

Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish has said firearm enhancements filed in the case would add five to 20 years to a murder conviction, which carries a sentence of between 45 and 65 years, and up to six additional years to the one year already faced for the handgun charge.

Blake is accused of shooting Beller March 3, 2021 outside the young man's home on Valparaiso's north side during a dispute over a paternity test, according to court records.

Beller demanded his money back for the test because it was determined he was not the father of the child in question, records show. However, a woman present at the residence continued to claim that he was the father and the dispute became physical.

"At some point, Keith Blake drew a weapon and shot Noah Beller in the chest," according to charging documents.

Blake and others got into a vehicle and fled the area, court documents said.

Stoker testified Wednesday the DNA test results clearing her son as a potential father in the case had arrived by email earlier on the same day as the fatal shooting.

She said the young woman claiming Beller was the father had arrived with Blake on the night in question and was carrying multiple knives.

In response to a question from prosecutors, Stoker said a man rushing out of her house in response to the disturbance was not armed.

"He didn't have a gun," she said. "'Cause, well, we don't use guns."