Valpo motorist identified in fatal U.S. 30 crash

VALPARAISO — An 86-year-old Valparaiso man died Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in the area of U.S. 30 and County Road 325 East, according to Porter County Coroner Cynthia Dykes.

The deceased was identified Friday morning by the coroner as William Collins.

The crash in question occurred at 1:50 p.m. Thursday and shut down all westbound lanes of the highway and cross traffic along CR 325 East, Valparaiso police had said.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area during the cleanup and investigation. Police continue to investigate.

