Valpo murder defendant bought acid, cleaning supplies in wake of double slaying, jurors told

VALPARAISO — Jurors were presented with evidence Thursday morning that Valparaiso resident Connor Kerner purchased muriatic acid, spray paint, a tarp and other items he is alleged to have used to try to cover up the 2019 killings of two Lake County teens.

Porter County Sheriff Detective Brian Dziedzinski said it was determined Kerner purchased several bottles of the acid, spray paint and a cleaner from the Valparaiso Ace Hardware store in the days following the Feb. 25, 2019, killings of Thomas Grill Jr., of Cedar Lake, and 19-year-old Molley Lanham, of St. John.

A surveillance video confirmed that Kerner had purchased a tarp and tarp tape from the Valparaiso Menards store four days after the killings, the detective said.

Kerner is accused of killing the pair in the garage of his grandfather's Hebron-area home. That grandfather, Gerald Dye, testified this week of noticing bullet holes and shoddy repair work done in his garage in the wake of the deaths.

Kerner is accused of loading the bodies of Grill and Lanham, and various containers of flammable liquids, into the teens' Honda Civic, driving it to a rural area not far away from his grandparents' home and then setting the vehicle on fire. Police said he planned to rent a U-Haul truck to haul the burned car away and dump it into the Mississippi River.