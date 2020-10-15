Valpo murder defendant bought acid, cleaning supplies in wake of double slaying, jurors told

VALPARAISO — Jurors were presented with evidence Thursday morning that Valparaiso resident Connor Kerner purchased muriatic acid, spray paint, a tarp and other items he is alleged to have used to try to cover up the 2019 killings of two Lake County teens.
Porter County Sheriff Detective Brian Dziedzinski said it was determined Kerner purchased several bottles of the acid, spray paint and a cleaner from the Valparaiso Ace Hardware store in the days following the Feb. 25, 2019, killings of Thomas Grill Jr., of Cedar Lake, and 19-year-old Molley Lanham, of St. John.
A surveillance video confirmed that Kerner had purchased a tarp and tarp tape from the Valparaiso Menards store four days after the killings, the detective said.
Kerner is accused of killing the pair in the garage of his grandfather's Hebron-area home. That grandfather, Gerald Dye, testified this week of noticing bullet holes and shoddy repair work done in his garage in the wake of the deaths.
Kerner is accused of loading the bodies of Grill and Lanham, and various containers of flammable liquids, into the teens' Honda Civic, driving it to a rural area not far away from his grandparents' home and then setting the vehicle on fire. Police said he planned to rent a U-Haul truck to haul the burned car away and dump it into the Mississippi River.
Kerner's mother, Roxann Kerner, testified Wednesday that she and her son rented a trailer in the wake of the killings, but said she did so to haul away dead trees.
Kerner is charged with two counts each of murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery and attempted robbery, and individual counts of arson and intimidation.
The tarp, oven cleaner and muriatic acid were among the items discovered in a backpack found in the wake of the killings outside of the home Kerner shared with his mother.
A friend of the family, Tony Vendramin, testified Thursday that he came across the backpack while wandering around the property while Roxann, who was staying at his home in the wake of her son's arrest, was inside gathering clothing for herself.
The backpack was found partially hidden among the pieces of a collapsed shed or fort at the rear of the property, he said.
"I have no idea whose backpack it was," Vendramin said.
Roxann testified Wednesday that after seeing unknown people with flashlights on her property, she went back with a friend, found the bag and notified police.
