Valpo murder trial again delayed by COVID-19 pandemic

VALPARAISO — The raging COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in yet another delay in a nearly two-year-old Valparaiso murder case.

Porter County's continued red designation, or the highest possible status for the spread of COVID-19, forced Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer to declare a health emergency and postpone the Feb. 1 start of the trial for John Williams, 29, of Valparaiso, according to a court document.

The trial had been delayed earlier this month from Jan. 11 for the same reason.

A new trial date will be discussed during a status hearing Jan. 28, according to the court.

Williams' trial has been postponed multiple times, including to allow for negotiations between the defense and prosecutors.

Williams is accused of holding down and battering a man at the man's Valparaiso apartment Jan. 29, 2020, while his friend, Travis Thompson, 36, of Valparaiso, searched the unit for marijuana and THC wax, police said.

During the encounter, the man being held down grabbed a knife and, while targeting Williams, wound up stabbing Thompson, according to police.