Valpo murder trial again delayed by COVID-19 pandemic

VALPARAISO — The raging COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in yet another delay in a nearly two-year-old Valparaiso murder case.
Porter County's continued red designation, or the highest possible status for the spread of COVID-19, forced Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer to declare a health emergency and postpone the Feb. 1 start of the trial for John Williams, 29, of Valparaiso, according to a court document.
The trial had been delayed earlier this month from Jan. 11 for the same reason.
A new trial date will be discussed during a status hearing Jan. 28, according to the court.
Williams' trial has been postponed multiple times, including to allow for negotiations between the defense and prosecutors.
Williams is accused of holding down and battering a man at the man's Valparaiso apartment Jan. 29, 2020, while his friend, Travis Thompson, 36, of Valparaiso, searched the unit for marijuana and THC wax, police said.
During the encounter, the man being held down grabbed a knife and, while targeting Williams, wound up stabbing Thompson, according to police.
After making a failed attempt to get Thompson into his vehicle, Williams and a woman drove away, leaving him behind bleeding profusely in the 700 block of Elm Street, police said. Police and paramedics were unable to revive Thompson, and it was later determined he died as a result of blood loss caused by a stab wound on his upper left leg that severed the femoral artery.
Williams is charged with murder, two counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, two counts of robbery resulting in bodily injury, aggravated battery when assault poses a substantial risk of death, two counts of robbery and one count of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, court records show.
A habitual offender enhancement also was filed against Williams, which claims he had three or more unrelated felony convictions prior to this most recent case.
Police said they learned during their investigation that Williams and the woman "discussed taking Thompson's body to an abandoned residence in Gary, however, they did not, based upon how fast he expired."
The woman with Williams later told police they discarded the clothes Williams was wearing on a burn pile. The clothes were retrieved later by police.
A witness reportedly told police Williams and Thompson went to the apartment without money and with the intention of stealing drugs.